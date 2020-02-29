Scottsdale, Ariz. • At Talking Stick on Saturday afternoon, in the first Rockies-Dodgers exhibition of the spring, the elephant on the diamond batted fourth and played third.
Nolan Arenado grounded out to second base twice and walked for his current team against the team he grew up cheering for, is envious of and probably would like to play for.
The Dodgers are projected to win 96-103 games and the National League West for the eighth consecutive season. The Rockies are predicted to win 72-76 games, except by their owner who claims 94, and not finish first in the division for the 28th consecutive season.
Arenado has reiterated in spring training he wants to win. Good luck this year, Nolan, if Saturday is any indication.
The Dodgers, with a split squad, treated the Rockies like a borrowed burro in a 14-2 blowout. What else is new? L.A. won 14 of 18 in 2019, and the Rockies ended up 35 games behind.
At the same Salt River Fields complex in late February of 2019, Arenado sat between general manager and owner Dick Monfort as it was announced that the Rox megastar had signed an eight-year, $260 million contract.
Yet, in late February of 2020, the trio is not so euphoric nor sitting together.
Grapefruit League talk is about the Astros. Conversation throughout the Cactus League is about the prickly matter of Arenado.
Several days ago I sat in a box seat at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the camp home of the Angels, next to two men who are, oddly enough, Twins fanatics. They were taking photos of Arenado, who stood nearby in the on-deck circle.
“That guy is the best. I wish he played in the American League,’’ one fellow said. “What’s with the Rockies’ general manager trying to trade him. What’s his name, and is he sitting by the dugout? I’d like to go tell him a thing or two.’’
No, “The Brain’’ was not attending the Rox-Angels game. I told my ballpark neighbors the GM doesn’t really hang out with fans or media at Talking Stick or Coors Field.
“Bridich and Arenado are just strangers passing in the day,’’ I said.
Another team’s player asked me how Arenado is doing; multiple baseball writers inquired about the future of the Rockies’ preeminent player, and a restaurant manager in Scottsdale said: “Is your club crazy or what trying to get rid of Arenado?’’ I asked a veteran in the Rox clubhouse if Nolan seemed any different this spring. “Still the hardest-working player here. Still hitting hundreds of balls in the cage every morning and catching hundreds of balls on the back field.’’
Arenado, as always, is amiable, affable and agreeable. He doesn’t appear to be affected by the mess, even with a .222 batting average. When a new media type arrives, Nolan chats. He gave Bob Nightengale a few new twists on opinions he’s offered to the rest of us.
“If you sign for a lot of money and pack it in, it’s like, ‘Oh, he just signed for the money and doesn’t care anymore.’ But if you sign for the money and want to win, it’s like, ‘Wait, be quiet, you got paid a lot of money, you can’t complain,’’’ the USA Today writer quoted Nolan as saying. “Some people may not want to hear what I have to say, but that’s the truth. This is where I’m coming from. I’m not going to change. If you don’t like it, I’m sorry, but at least appreciate I’m being honest.’’
Those “some people’’ apparently are Bridich and Monfort, who believe that because Arenado will earn $35 million this season, he should shut up and stick to ball. But he felt “disrespected’’ that the Rockies didn’t explain to him why they were listening to trade proposals, and he’s mad that the Rockies became the only team in baseball to spend nothing on major league free agents in the offseason.
Harvard graduate Bridich mostly is a no-comment communicator. On media day, forced to address the precarious relationship with Arenado, the GM said that that “sometimes there are natural disagreements . . . so you continue to work to right the ship.’’
Will this ship sink?
Rox loyalists, Arenado and all of baseball will be conjecturing until the trade deadline July 31.