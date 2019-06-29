Here’s good news and bad news:
The good news is that on the eve of the start of NBA free agency, the Nuggets picked up the $30 million option on Paul Millsap's contract for 2019-20. The bad news is they exercised the option.
The agreement is good tidings for those in NugsNation who adore the grit ‘n grind power forward, his veteran leadership and 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds a game during the franchise’s ascension to the playoffs the past season.
Tim Connelly's decision, reported Saturday afternoon, is negative intel for fanatical folks who craved for the Nuggets to sign an unrestricted intergalactic player.
The Nuggets will be in the bargain basement business when free agents — actually Paul Cezanne's "The Card Players"-priced agents — can be courted, officially, Sunday afternoon.
None of the elite 25 — the Durants, Leonards, Irvings and Butlers and even the Bogdan Bogdanovics — will be available to the Nuggets, whose salary cap cupboard is barely there. The Nuggets’ current cap is approximately $121 million. The league’s soft (?) cap number is $109 mil, and the extreme luxury tax is $132 million.
Stan Kroenke, the Nuggets' de facto proprietor, told me in 2009 that he’d never again pay the indulgence tax, and the Nuggets haven't. Annually they are beneficiaries, not benefactors.
The Nuggets do have a $9.2 mil mid-level exception contract, but, in the NBA today, that amount will get them a third point guard — a return of a Devin Harris rather than an addition of a Ricky Rubio.
The Nuggets also possess three TPEs (traded player exceptions) because of deals a year ago involving Wilson Chandler, Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur. They could obtain a player whose salary wouldn’t count toward the tax. For example, the Faried TPE is $13.7 million. But the Nuggets must do the deal by July 12. Expect the TPEs to dry up and blow away, and anticipate the Nuggets signing an "among others" free agent.
Connelly, who chose to stay as the Nuggets' president of basketball operations rather than become Oz of the Wizards, has been selectively contradictory since the Nuggets’ season ended. Connelly said he wanted Millsap back. The assumption was Millsap would settle for considerably less money since he likes Colorado so much, more than, say, Detroit. But Millsap apparently liked the Nuggets enough only at $30 mil.
Connelly also indicated that because of the Nuggets' upsurge (The Joker & The Prince of Backcourt), peak performers would listen when called to join Our Dusty Old Cowtown's basketball team. Well, the POBO only gets voicemails on cells. Cash and coast teams talk.
The elite are answering calls from, and visits with, the Clippers, the Lakers, the Rockets and the Warriors. In seven days, the Nuggets won’t be the second- or fourth-best projected team in the wildly changing Western Conference. Their Vegas conference odds rank fifth.
But, then, Connelly, runner-up for NBA executive of the year, likes what he's got, and believes Millsap should continue to have his major-minor role. Michael Malone was third for coach of the year, Nikola Jokic fourth in player of the year balloting. The Nuggets never have come so close previously to a trifecta.
Malone will discover more about the potential of Michael Porter Jr. and a few others this week and next. The Nuggets conduct a Young'uns Minicamp Monday-Thursday in Denver, then move to Vegas for the NBA Summer League beginning Friday.
Porter's presence is most important. Can he play? Is he ready to play? Will he be Millsap's sooner, or later, successor?
Also, there's "The Curious Case of Vlatko Cancar," a 6-foot-8 (slim) small forward from Slovakia who was drafted by the Nuggets 49th in 2017. Cancar was with the Nuggets in the Vegas Hoopfest last year, but returned to his team in Spain. This time he prefers to stay. "My focus is trying to secure a spot on the Nuggets roster for next season," he wrote Thursday in a personal blog for the team’s website. "It would be a pretty big deal for me ..."
Cancar, who stated that he is "humble," compared his play to Bogdanovic. Not so modest.
Maybe the Nuggets don't need a fancy-schmancy free agent with Cancar at The Can.