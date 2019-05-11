“I don’t think there’s any way Portland can beat the Nuggets in Game 7 in Denver.”
So avows Mr. Big Shot – Chauncey Billups.
Former Nuggets coach George Karl, who turns 68 Sunday, agrees.
“I got the Nuggets. It’s been such a close series, but the game’s in Denver, and (Nikola) Jokic has been the best player. If he plays more than decent, Nuggets win.’’
Chauncey and George — star player and special coach — were essential elements in the Nuggets’ last trip to the Western Conference finals 10 years ago.
Billups, the paramount basketball player produced in the history of Colorado, knows about Nuggets, playoffs and seventh games. He played with his hometown team twice, participated in 27 postseason series in 17 seasons and won four of five seventh games with the Pistons.
Billups was the metamorphosis-maker for the Nuggets in 2008-09.
"That was a tough team then. Nobody wanted to mess with us. We had a bunch of (players with unpleasant personalities on the court),” he told me on the phone from Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. “Two totally different teams then and now. This team is younger and deeper, and has Jokic. I would like him to shoot more, but he’s so unselfish.’’
Karl, who lives five miles from the arena, also agreed. One of the league’s all-time winningest coaches was in the playoffs with five different teams, including the Nuggets for seven consecutive seasons. “We had an experienced, tough team with a couple of stars, but this team is more talented overall. And if they can keep (Jokic and Jamal Murray) for seven years or more, they should be in the championship mix every season.’’
Chauncey, who has become one of ESPN’s premier NBA analysts, will appear on the Nuggets-Blazers pregame show Sunday. Karl, a former ESPN commentator, will be a soccer dad. "I’m driving my daughter to practice, but I’ll figure out some way to watch it.’’
In separate conversations, both cited the Denver home-court advantage. “The crowd in Denver is worth about 12 points. Jokic is unstoppable; Murray has been great, and they’ve got a lot of guys who can hurt the Trail Blazers,’’ Billups said.
Karl said the Nuggets role players will elevate at altitude. “Although great players always play great in a seventh game,’’ and the Blazers have two in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, “the Nuggets possess two really good defensive players in Gary Harris and Torrey Craig. I believe they’ll hold the Blazers’ guards from going off.’’
While being honest, Chauncey isn’t hiding his homerism. “This team has the chance to be 10 times better than we were (in 2008-09).’’
The Nuggets of old finished with the second seed in the West in a tiebreaker with the Spurs and the Blazers. All had 54-28 records.
The Nuggets quickly dusted off New Orleans in five, including a 58-point victory (121-63) as Billups finished with eight 3-pointers and 36 points. The Nuggets also defeated the Mavericks in five before falling short in six against the Kobe Bryant Lakers. “We should have won one more to get to Game 7,’’ Chauncey said. Karl said the team “was even stronger the year I got sick (with throat cancer), and we should have won the NBA that year.’’
The Nuggets of new have their most fortuitous opportunity at the Finals.
First, though, is The Mother’s Day Magnitude.
“The Nuggets have more talent than Portland,’’ Chauncey said, “but Portland has the experience in playoff series. And if it comes down to the last few minutes, the Nuggets must be concerned because the Blazers have those two guys who turn it on late.’’
The Nuggets and the Blazers have been stuck on each other like Superglue and fingers. Think Henry I and The Duke of Normandy, Thor and Loki and protons and neutrons. The series has turned into a Hamilton-Burr duel.
Consider that Jokic and Murray are averaging a combined 51.5 points in the six games, Lillard and McCollum 51.9. Four games have been decided by eight points or fewer.
The forgotten, past-your-bedtime NBA playoffs for everyone east of the Mississippi River has been remarkable. On Sunday, though, the Nuggets and the Blazers tip off at 1:30 p.m. It’s not Breakfast at Wimbledon, but Late Lunch at The Can.
“I got the Nuggets closing them out.’’ Mr. Big Shot has spoken.
As has the last coach to elevate the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals. “The pendulum definitely is swinging toward the Nuggets' side.’’
George and Chauncey are on the same side again.