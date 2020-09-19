Will it be The Triumphvirate Sunday?
From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Broncos, the Rockies and the Nuggets, in a bond of brothers, play a trilogy in Pittsburgh, Denver and Orlando, and all three franchises play in dire straits.
The Nugs, the Rox and the Broncs are unfavored in states permitting legalized sports gambling (including this one and Pennsylvania) and, of course, La-La Land.
As Hippocrates might suggest, anxious times call for desperate measures.
Never before have the trio representing Denver and Colorado confronted critical games on the same day. Perhaps the closest comparison would have occurred in October of 2007 when the Rockies met the Red Sox on the 27th and the 28th and lost the final two games of the World Series, the Broncos fell to the Packers in a Monday night game on the 29th and the Nuggets opened their season on the 31st with a victory over the SuperSonics.
In the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Steelers the Broncos must recover from the Monday night defeat to the Titans in the closing seconds. The Rox, taking their final breaths in an effort to secure a postseason position, challenge the Dodgers at 1:10 p.m., and the Nuggets, attempting to level the Western Conference Finals, take on the Lakers at 5:30 p.m. in Game 2.
Funday Sunday should be a 12-pack of beer and tequila shots, two dozen wings, three orders of nachos, four brats, 85-degree, white-knuckles kind of time from morning into evening.
The Lone Ranger would wear two masks, social distance from Silver and bellow: “Hi Yo Drew, Trevor and The Joker! Wear your Sunday best.
This is a tripleheader for the ages, all ages and the aged (me).
How about a win-win-win situation? How about a sweep? How about blowouts and laughers? How about a Sunday night celebration throughout the Rocky Mountains?
Colorado fanatics will have to sit back at home and enjoy.
Starting with the Broncos an hour before Mile High noon.
The Broncos haven’t fared well in the Eastern Time Zone the past three seasons, failing in eight of nine games. Yegads. They did prevail in Cincinnati in ’18, beating a quarterback named Jeff Driskel.
Yet, the Broncos have whipped the Steelers in Pittsburgh seven of 13 times, including once in the AFC Championship on the way to the first Super Bowl championship. Nobody will ever forget the Tim Tebow overtime game in Denver.
The Broncos must limit Ben Roethlisberger, one of four future Hall of Fame quarterbacks they play this year, to fewer than the three touchdowns he passed for against the Giants – and 32 points. Drew Lock must produce more than the one touchdown pass and 14 points he managed vs. the Titans. The Broncos certainly can’t begin 0-4 as they did in Vic Fangio’s first season, but it’s possible that they become a runaway train considering that Tom Brady and the Bucs are next ahead. A trip to New England looms, and a game in Denver against Drew Brees and the Saints is out there, along with a home-and-home with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes that will be demanding. And three additional games in the East (Jets, Falcons, Panthers) remain.
It’s necessary that Lock lead his third comeback; Fangio uses his timeouts properly and makes wise decisions; the defense intercepts Gentle Ben, and Brandon McManus is allowed to kick a victorious field goal?
The Rockies will play ball at the moment the Broncos are in the third quarter, and the Dodgers may let up while Antonio Senzatela earns a team-best fifth victory in the final home game of the season.
The Rox need a 2007-style finish in this shortened, bizarre season to reach the playoffs as the Avalanche and the Nuggets did. However, the Rockies have dropped to fourth place in the National League West and 12th overall in the league. The Rockies have to hope they can win seven of the last nine and slip into eighth.
Finally, the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic has to stay out of foul trouble for a triple double and pair efficiently with Jamal Murray, who should bust 40-plus points.
Go Broncos, Rockies and Nuggets. Best wishes on a memorable try-hard triad Sunday.