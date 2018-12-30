T.G.I.F.
Thank God and Greyhound It’s Finished.
Over and out. In a wretched display of ineptitude Sunday at Mile High Stadium, the Broncos’ season was over, and Vance Joseph must be out Monday. There were 12,100 no-shows, including the Broncos.
These Debacle Broncos are considerably closer to the 1963-72 Error than the 1996-98 and 2010-15 Eras.
May the farce be with you!
Having first seen the Broncos perform like circus clowns in the Half-A-Loaf 4-9-1 season of 1971, I think the 5-11 and 6-10 Broncos of 2017-18 are more comical. Not even a mother could be proud.
John Elway, forever famous for The Drive, is now infamous for The Disaster.
Forget the finale Sunday. Forget the season. Forget the past two years. A formerly fabulous franchise has transmogrified into a fiasco. Remember the past glory. From the sublime to the ridiculous.
The Broncos of old regularly won 10,12,14 and even 17 games once. The Broncos of new can’t get out of a single-digit abyss and have fallen from grace.
And the face of Broncos football for more than a quarter of a century must stare at that reflection in the mirror today.
Elway got the Broncos into the mess. He must get them out of the morass. He’s not being fired, and he’s not quitting. It’s time for his last comeback.
If a poll were taken on the first day of 2019 to select the best-to-bad of the four major professional sports teams in Denver, the Broncos would end up walking-dead last. If the survey included coaches, Vance Joseph would be a unanimous fourth. Executives? Elway would be far behind Tim Connelly of the Nuggets, Jeff Bridich of the Rockies and Joe Sakic of the Avalanche. And in a ranking of ownership, Stan Kroenke & Son, rather beloved, and the previously reviled Brothers Monfort certainly would place ahead of The Bowlen Family Trust, which is run by Broncos CEO Joe Ellis and two attorneys nobody could pick out of a police lineup, while step sisters fight for control.
How the high and the mighty have collapsed in three seasons.
The most significant story of the Broncos’ year was the arrest of the backup quarterback for criminal trespassing in a house blocks away from the players’ Halloween party. Boo!
This season, the Broncos have been reduced to rotten excuses. "Oh, we were ahead in that one," and "We were close to winning this one," and "If we had made that field goal, we wouldn’t lost," and "We played them really well until the end" and "We never gave up except in a couple."
Maybe they should receive a participation ribbon.
The past coach, Gary Kubiak, had a 21-11 record over two seasons, and, of course, a Super Bowl victory. The current (until Monday) coach, Joseph, compiled an 11-21 record. John Fox was unceremoniously fired after putting the Broncos in the playoffs for four consecutive seasons.
Pat Bowlen fired four coaches – Dan Reeves, Wade Phillips, Mike Shanahan and Josh McDaniels. Elway soon will be on his fourth coach.
So, will anybody want this miserable job?
Of course. It’s obviously not as attractive as, ye gads, the Browns or even the Jets or the Cardinals – who all have young quarterbacks.
However, displaced former head coaches and aspiring assistants will drool over coming to the Broncos because they want another chance or a first opportunity.
Fired Packers coach Mike McCartney and Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, ex-Lions coach, are in the Fox category – experienced adults in the room. Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is one of the those hot-shot assistants who was mentored by Mike Shanahan and trained with and under Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.
Those guys likely would accept the Broncos’ proposal if nothing better is available, and the contract is long and lucrative.
McCarthy would be a viable candidate if Elway concentrates on being the head of football operations and names a general manager. Elway could hire Ted Thompson, exec VP of the Packers until last January, or promote Kubiak to GM.
A report on Sunday said if the Broncos keep Joseph, Elway might ask Kubiak to be the offensive coordinator. Joseph still would be the game-day coach and doesn’t know a headset from a spatula He has to go Monday.
If Elway doesn’t make the right choices on GM, head coach, quarterback, draft picks and free agents, the Broncos will return to 1963-72.
What’s The Future?