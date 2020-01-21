Just as he did with bat and glove to ball, Larry Walker has overpowered The Curse of Coors Field.
Larry has crossed home to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Canada and Colorado rejoice. Oh, Canada! Yo, Colorado! Walker was the best baseball player ever from a country and the best baseball player in a state for 10 years. Walker becomes first Canadian position player and the first Rockies’ player of any position inducted at Cooperstown.
Great for him, good for the game.
Larry Walker belongs.
Larry gets the call to the Hall. #HOF2020 pic.twitter.com/qDNSipAQsF— MLB (@MLB) January 21, 2020
Finally, more than 75 percent of the seamheads got the voting correct for baseball’s highest honor.
The Rockies join the Broncos, the Nuggets and the Avalanche with players in the hallowed halls of the legendary.
The Canadian Clubber once walloped a ball 493 feet at Coors Field.
But I saw him hit a ball 762 feet in Tucson.
Larry, Dante Bichette and I were playing golf one spring training day in 1996 at Starr Pass when Walker’s second shot on a par 5 landed on the green 254 yards in the distance. I asked what club he used.
Pitching wedge.
Six years ago Walker bowled a perfect 300. In the winter at his home in Evergreen, Walker would whip his snowmobile through the woods and up the trails. The kid with three first names — Larry Kenneth Robert — grew up idolizing four-time Stanley Cup winner Billy Smith and dreaming of being an NHL goalie.
The son of Larry Walker Sr. — a baseball player, coach and umpire for 70-plus years in Maple Ridge, British Columbia — failed at junior hockey. But he succeeded at baseball, a game he barely played as a young man. (His high school had no team.)
With a rugged hockey approach and an assiduous, adventurous attitude, the undrafted Walker would develop into a six-tool baseball player (hit, hit for power, run, throw, catch, outthink) who challenged pitchers, catchers, runners and entire teams — once single-handedly starting a brawl with several opposing players.
The HOF criticisms against Walker were Coors Field and injuries that limited him several seasons. Eventually, baseball writers, not a brilliant bunch, were forced to understand that Larry played only 31 percent of his games in the thin air of Denver. He was proficient in the thick air of St. Louis (where Walker finished his career) and Montreal (where Walker got his major league start).
His first major injury occurred when he was a young minor leaguer who went to Mexico to play during the offseason and would be forced to undergo serious reconstructive knee surgery. Over the years he damaged shoulders, elbows, arms, ankles and the other knee — because he swung hard, slid hard, threw hard and slammed into walls hard. I asked why risk injury with wall-bangers. “I don’t know any other way. I’m a hockey puck.’’
Walker crushed three home runs in a game twice. He won every award and accolade.
Larry is officially a legend. #HOF2020 pic.twitter.com/cUlnxW9DBi— MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2020
He also was brutally honest and fervent about his craft. He didn’t dance around interviews or the bases.
Toward the end in Denver, Larry wanted out so he could play for a championship contender. He was traded for three guys nobody had heard of then or since. Typical Rockies trade.
He finished by playing in six postseason series, including the 2004 World Series (in which he hit .357), before retiring in 2005.
In a disreputable era of unnatural players who relied on steroids, there was never the slightest suspicion about Walker. PED abusers “cheated the game. I never stuck needles in my (butt),’’ Larry told me bluntly.
Others on the Hall of Fame Ballot did. But, in 1997, The Natural was preeminent over The Unnaturals, winning the National League MVP Award despite playing on a third-place division team. He hit 49 home runs with 130 RBIs and had a batting average of .366, an on-base percent of .452 and a slugging percentage of .720.
He and Coors Field opened in LoDo on the same day — April 26, 1995. Walker produced the first extra-base hit and the first RBI in the first inning. He hit three doubles — the last with two out in the ninth to tie the Mets, and the Rockies prevailed in extra innings on Bichette’s home run.
On Aug. 12 in a column, I nicknamed Walker, Bichette, Andres Galarraga and Vinny Castilla the “Blake Street Bombers.’’ In ’95 they led the Rockies to their first winning record and first playoffs, and the quartet produced a combined 431 homers from 1995-97.
On Tuesday, Can-Am Walker joined the noblest of them all.