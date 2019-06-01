As if they haven’t spent enough copious hours together for the past three weeks in a meeting room, on the practice field, inside the dome and at the team’s hotel, Drew Lock and Brett Rypien were hanging out Saturday morning in southeast Denver savoring a platter of pancakes and planning to partner in a round of golf.
The budding symbiotic relationship between the two 22-year-old quarterbacks also has put them up close at Dove Valley with three former Super Bowl MVPs — John Elway, Joe Flacco and, on Thursday, Peyton Manning.
Pleasant company.
Rypien and Lock can dream.
At Boise State and Missouri, each started 50 games over four seasons; Rypien threw for 90 touchdowns, Lock 99, and Rypien’s passing yardage total was 13,578 to Lock’s 12,193.
Their bond, and competition, is reminiscent of another pair of quarterbacks who came to Denver 36 years ago.
John Elway and Gary Kubiak became fast friends and roommates in their first training camp in 1983. Since then, they’ve won a combined seven Super Bowl rings.
Lock and Rypien can dream.
However, the best result for the duo and the Broncos is that neither plays a down in 2019.
If the Broncos are to get back to a winning season (9-7 in 2016) or the playoffs for the first time since 2015 (15-4 in regular and postseason), Joe Flacco must the quarterback of record — an enhanced record.
This is no time for a neophyte. Their time will come.
An estimated 500 Bronco boosters have asked me how the Broncos are going to do this season.
I don’t know.
The exhibition season starts in two months on Thursday night, Aug. 1, at the Hall of Fame game. The real season opens in Oakland on Monday night, Sept. 9.
Get back to me.
However, the Broncos’ minimum magic numeral is 10 or more.
The world at-large has predicted the Broncos to finish with somewhere between seven and eight victories, which would be 7.5 and require a tie.
This team has the strongest contingent of personnel since the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and Vic Fangio and his staff are a vast upgrade over the Vance Joseph Error.
How, then, do they get to 10?
To begin with, the extra week of camp and an additional exhibition will be critical to adjusting to the Rich Scangarello-Mike Martz offensive schemes on offense and the Fangio-Ed Donatell defensive philosophy. And the 16-20 new players will have to acclimate.
The Broncos don’t have to win all their exhibitions. That didn’t work out so well for the 2017 Broncos. Yet, they’ll need to progress weekly in the first four.
In the Aug. 24 matchup dress rehearsal against the Rams in Los Angeles, the Broncos’ defense must try to replicate what the Fangio Bears defense did last year in a 15-6 triumph (which the Patriots copied in the Super Bowl). And the offense will be examined by Wade Phillips.
Stealing the first game in the newly named Ring Center Coliseum and the final appearance forever in the old Oakland stadium would get the Broncos out of the morass.
Flacco must revert to 2016 — when he threw for 3,986 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and the Ravens were 10-6.
The Broncos’ second game — and first of four in the season vs. the NFC North — compels a continuation of the Vic-tory rise as the coach knows his former defense and the Bears’ offense better than anyone else, and it’s his inaugural regular-season game in Denver.
The Broncos won’t be as fortunate in Green Bay or Minnesota, but the Lions won’t be kings here. The Broncos also are obliged to get a split with the four AFC South teams, winning at Mile High against the Titans and the Jags and losing at Indianapolis and Houston.
Victories in Buffalo and at home against the Browns will be as important as the defense depending on its line and the secondary. A 6-3 record at the bye week in November is a necessity, as is a 4-2 record in the division. The Broncos must beat the Raiders twice and split with the Chargers and the Chiefs (who’ve won seven straight in the series).
Ten-six.
Lock and Rypien can savor their rookie experiences and wish about, and dream of, their futures, together or apart, in the NFL.