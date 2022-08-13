How ‘bout them Broncos?

In a junior varsity game Saturday night the Broncos defeated the foul Cowboys.

It was a grand opening exhibition for the Broncos’ new ownership, new CEO, new president, new general counsel, new head coach, new coordinators, mostly new staff and 44 new players.

And a renewed franchise.

In the first half quarterback Josh Johnson, who has been more of a journeyman than Marco Polo, completed 16 of 23 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and led a third drive to a last-play field goal, proved why he has been in four professional leagues and with 17 teams since 2008. Johnson & Johnson – Josh and undrafted free agent receiver Brandon Johnson – connected on a touchdown play, and more, and both would be hard outs before the season.

Even though none of those Broncos people realize it, the team still is getting revenge for 45 seasons ago when the ‘Boys beat the Broncos in Super Bowl 12.

Also, Denver hasn’t lost to Dallas in the regular season in six consecutive regular-season games since 1995.

Even without the majority of their “A-Team’’, which was resting for the evening, the Broncos looked well-developed during training camp, and the Cowboys seemed like the same lousy bunch that was drubbed by the Broncos 30-16 last season in Dallas.

The Broncos started only three players listed first on the inaugural “unofficial’’ depth chart Thursday, and one was hurt within the first minute. Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, who is anticipated to be a starter, injured his elbow and went out. Otherwise, the Broncos apparently escaped without major injury in their first pretend game in the Nathaniel Hackett era, which everyone in Colorado hopes will last longer than Vance Joseph’s two miserable years and Vic Fangio’s futile three.

The Broncos have 16 days to figure out what to do with 58 players.

A half dozen starting positions remain unsettled because of injuries and competitive challenges, but the potential backups at practically every position probably won’t be determined until after the Broncos’ final exhibition August 27th.

The depth chart, which could have been written in disappearing ink, didn’t clarify a myriad of roster issues, but Saturday night’s exhibition with the Cowboys may have unclogged the situation a bit.

For example, three of the five offensive line starters still are cloudy with a chance of steady change, and the four reserves are a matter of perplexity.

The wide receiver position is as up in the air as a Russell Wilson deep pass. Who’s No. 6, 5, 4 or even 3?

Will Josh Johnson be a QB for his 17th pro football team, including three you never heard of? Will Brett Rypien start the season on the Broncos’ practice squad for the fourth consecutive season?

In fact, Rypien has been a Bronco for seven seasons. He was with the Boise State Broncos from 2015 to 2018 and the Denver Broncos from 2019-2021.

The 36-year-old Johnson has started nine games in the NFL and won just one. Rypien has played in four games and was 1-0 as a starter in 2020.

The wide receiver corps and the line were supposed to be Broncos positives on the offense.

However, Tim Patrick already has been lost for the season with an ACL tear; Courtland Sutton is struggling with a “minor’’ shoulder problem, and K.J. Hamler is returning from ACL and hip injuries. Jerry Jeudy has been a puzzle, and 2021 sixth round pick Seth Williams was cut, then spent much of last season on the practice squad. The other receivers have been undrafted or unwanted by other teams. The Broncos’ wide receiver position is more thin than thick now.

The offensive line is vague. Garett Bolles will start at left tackle. The depth chart lists Dalton Risner at left guard, Lloyd Cushenberry at center, Quinn Meinerz at right guard and Calvin Anderson at right tackle. But Risner and former right guard starter Glen Glasgow are returning from injuries; veteran free agents tackles Billy Turner and Tom Compton the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and the Broncos have brought back Cam Fleming, who was a bust last season as a veteran grab.

Mysteries abound.

But the Broncos got off to an exceptionally good start Saturday while down the street the Rockies were shut out by the Diamondbacks. A horde of 99,774 gathered for the two games.