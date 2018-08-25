The Broncos’ players must establish a Ways and Mean committee.
And the co-chairmen from each side of the aisle should be Derek Wolfe and Garret Bolles – with advisory members Bill Kollar, defensive line coach, and Keith Bishop, director of team security and former Broncos’ guard and DEA Special Agent.
The Broncos have to find ways to win and develop a bad-assiduous attitude to survive.
Last November 17, when the Broncos were collapsing at 3-6, John Elway said aloud at the Ring of Fame dinner that the team had "got a little bit soft." Players refuted the charge, then responded by losing five of their final seven game, proving the Broncos Boss absolutely right.
The Broncos were softer than the fur on a new-born panda.
They were a reflection of their Charmin coaches.
The Broncos were dominated and not domineering. There was no willpower, no way, no drive and no drives. They were Orange Mush mellows.
The Broncos once had Mike Shanahan, The Master Mind and a taskmaster, who won more games and Super Bowls, as an assistant and the head man, than any other coach who came through Denver.
Vance Joseph, whose laissez faire style never has been equated to Shanahan the elder or Shanahan the younger, must harden, too.
Nothing witnessed in the first three faux games would change the assessment of Elway, a Silicon Carbide-kind of player. Remember the whirling dervish "Helicopter" and those 47 fourth-quarter and overtime game-winning and -saving drives in Elway’s long and distinguished career.
Last season the Broncos had none.
Elway played with a cluster of hard-bark players — Steve Atwater, Bill Romanowski, Randy Gradishar, Rod Smith, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe, Karl Mecklenburg, Alfred Williams, Mark Schlereth, Tom Nalen and Bishop, among others. No softies.
The Broncos rid themselves of T.J. Ward and Aqib Talib in successive seasons.
The No-Fly Zone has flown into the ozone, and Orange Crush is a distant memory.
Name six tough guys on the Broncos. I dare you.
The Broncos will select captains before the season opener in two weeks. The captains will be (supposed) leaders Case Keenum and Demaryius Thomas on offense, Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. from the defensive side and, probably, Andy Janovich (special teams).
The Ways and Mean committee is different and should include players who are mean machines – harsh, hostile and intimidating, with giddyup and no give-up.
Miller, obviously, and Janovich belong on the new commission I’m creating. Wolfe is a werewolf in games (when healthy), and Bolles may commit too many penalties, but it’s not for a lack of trying and caring and improving. I’d add Matt Paradis, Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Chad Kelly from the offensive side, Domata Peko and draft pick Josey "Outlaw" Jewell, from defense, and punter Marquette King, who was fined 9K last year for an unsportsmanlike conduct late hit.
Let the captains captain, and allow the W&M committee to dictate and meet once a week with Kollar and Bishop.
Amateur soothsayers are predicting what the Broncos’ 53-man roster will be after the team’s impressive victory over the lousy Washingtonians. All are incorrect.
These are the players who SHOULD be on the final roster, with starters in bold:
Quarterbacks: 2K – Keenum and Kelly – and a veteran released by another team.
Running backs: Royce Freeman, Devontae Booker, Phillip Lindsay, De’Angelo Henderson, Janovich.
Wide receivers – Thomas, Sanders, Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick, River Cracraft, Jordan Taylor (IR).
Tight ends: Jake Butt, Jeff Heuerman, Austin Traylor, Matt LaCosse, Troy Fumagalli (IR).
Offensive linemen: Paradis, Bolles, Ron Leary, Connor McGovern, Jared Veldheer, Billy Turner, Cyrus Kouanjigo, Max Garcia, Sam Jones.
Defensive linemen: Wolfe, Peko, Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris, DeMarcus Walker, Zach Kerr, Clinton McDonald.
Outside linebackers: Miller, Bradley Chubb, Shane Ray, Shaq Barrett, Jeff Holland.
Inside linebackers: Brandon Marshall, Todd Davis, Zaire Anderson, Jewell, A.J. Johnson, Keyshawn Bierria (IR).
Cornerbacks: Harris, Bradley Roby, Trumaine Brock, Isaac Yiadom, Brendan Langley, CJ Smith.
Safeties: Darian Stewart, Justin Stewart, Su’a Cravens, Will Parks, Shamarko Thomas
Punter: King.
Kicker: Brandon McManus.
Long-snapper: Casey Kreiter.
Practice squad (if not signed by other teams after final cut): Joe Diarse, Elijah Wilkinson, Austin Fleer, Jerrol Garcia-Williams, Marcus Rios, Dymonte Thomas, Marcus Rush, Trey Marshall, Jeremiah Poutasi, Brian Parker.
There are ways, and there is mean. The Broncos require an attitude adjustment.