The Broncos could have a mass exodus of players during the offseason.
That changeover already has begun. Emmanuel Sanders wanted out, and John Elway wanted him out.
Emmanuel would have become an unrestricted free agent.
If the Broncos lose to the Colts on Sunday, descend to 2-6 and go on to finish 6-10 — the worst three-year stretch of stench since the franchise’s pathetic first decade (without a winning season) — more unrestricted free agents will want out, and Elway will desire that some of them (and others on the current roster) be gone.
As many as 20 Broncos won’t be back in 2020. The list includes current and former starters, seven draft choices, a previous Pro Bowl player and busted and broken Broncos.
With the departure of Sanders, not one player remains from the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 offense, and next season Von Miller may be the only starter left from the championship game defense.
The Broncos’ unrestricted free agents will be: cornerback Chris Harris Jr., Derek Wolfe (the last player on the roster from the 2012 draft) and another defensive end and second-round pick (‘16) Adam Gotsis; safeties Justin Simmons and Will Parks (both selected in ’16); high-quality defensive lineman Shelby Harris; starting center Connor McGovern and running back Devontae Booker from the same draft as the previous three; long-snapper Casey Kreiter; Theo Riddick (who is on injured reserved), and pickup backups Jeremiah Attaochu (linebacker), Corey Nelson (linebacker) and Coty Sensabaugh (cornerback).
The Broncos signed fullback Andy Janovich, who would have been unrestricted, to a three-year extension.
And it must be assumed that Elway et al will attempt to re-sign Simmons, but he will demand and command considerably higher than the $2 million he’s getting this season. Parks will be offered a deal, but likely will search for a chance to be a full-time starter elsewhere.
The rest I’m not so sure about.
Harris Jr. already has become a historic Broncos’ player. But he will be history. The nine-season, four-time Pro Bowler (and two-time All-Pro), Elway’s first special undrafted free agent signing, barely was back this year. Harris, who must be in the Broncos’ Ring of Fame one day, probably won’t even make it with the team past the trading deadline Tuesday if the Broncos fade away again Sunday and a fourth-round choice is offered. His falling out with the franchise because of the salary dispute and his age (31 in 2020) will end his time in Colorado.
The other prominent Harris — Shelby — is looking for longer than one season and $3 million after establishing his reputation in the league. The third Harris — Davontae — became a starting cornerback because of injuries and has to return because he’s in the exclusive rights free agent category and can sign only with the Broncos if they make a proposal. And the final Harris — defensive lineman Jonathan — is a JAG (just another guy) who has appeared in two games.
Wolfe certainly makes it clear he’s tired of playing for a lousy team, but his value on the open market probably won’t be very lofty because of injury issues and common numbers. Once Gotsis was demoted, he turned into a man on the move. The Broncos aren’t bringing back the Australian rugby player. Perhaps the Brisbane Broncos?
Riddick, we hardly knew you, and Sensabaugh, we’ll not come to know you.
In addition to the UFAs, Mike Purcell, Elijah Wilkinson, Joseph Jones, DeVante Bausby and Brandon Allen are restricted free agents. If any receives a contract bid from other teams, the Broncos have the right to match it. None will, though.
If the Broncos release Jeff Heuerman and relieve themselves of a $4 million burden, it will be a dead cap hit of only $500,000. Punter Colby Wadman will be replaced either next week or next season. Ron Leary is the gift that keeps on receiving — $8.5 mil total in ’20, but the Broncos can do the dump and save about $7.75 million.
Jake Butt’s future constantly is in doubt.
Players on the fringe and the practice squad will be invited to training camp, but a few (Khalfani Muhammad and Brett Rypien) could choose to leave.
When they play in New England and at home against New Orleans in 2020, the Broncos will be New Denver.