The draft grade is a “B,’’ as in Broncos. The overall off-season grade is an A-plus, as in Russell Wilson.
Upon first scrutiny, the Broncos’ nine draft choices are solid but not sensational. Upon reflection, the Broncos’ acquisition choices were stupendous.
The Broncos no longer are inconsequential. This is a roster that will be in play, in prime-time games, probably in a game in Europe and in the playoffs this year.
For the first season since 2015, the Broncos could even defeat the Chiefs once and finish above .500 in the AFC West.
So, when the draft concluded Saturday, Broncos general manager "Trader George'' Paton, missing a first- and a second-round pick and doing more dealing than the Bent Brothers at their old fort in Colorado, had added nine players, but none named Luke Warm.
Rather than choosing “the best available player,’' Paton plotted and planned to pick for specific positions of need. The Broncos drafted an edge rusher, a tight end, two cornerbacks, a safety, two defensive linemen, a kick returner and a center.
Thank goodness, thank Wilson and thank Paton, the Broncos did not have to draft a lousy quarterback.
Last draft, and Paton’s first, the list turned out to be exceptional, with a half-dozen players contributing constantly. This draft won’t produce any immediate full-time starters. Linebacker Nik Bonitto (64th), tight end Greg Dulcich (80th), cornerback Damarri Mathis (7) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (116th) could slide into the rotation as rookies, and wide receiver Montrell Washington (162nd) might be the returner. The rest who stick will be special teamers, injury fill-ins and roster reserves or practice squaders.
The Broncos did not have a first-rounder for the only draft since 2012, when John Elway dropped down to 36th to take Derek Wolfe.
Think of Russell Wilson as the Broncos’ ninth pick. The Seahawks used that spot for Charles Cross. The Broncos might have preferred linebacker Quay Walker from Georgia or Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie (a Chiefs pick). Paton wouldn’t have chosen any of the six wide receivers who went in the first 16 picks.
With the No. 9 selection and without Wilson, the Broncos wouldn’t have drafted a quarterback from this year’s underwhelming ensemble. Only Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who drew no intriguing interest from the Broncos, managed to go in the first round at 20th to the nearby Steelers. No other quarterbacks were picked until the second day and third round. The Falcons got Desmond Ridder at 74th, the Titans, mystery man Malik Willis at 86th, and the Panthers Matt Corrall at 94th. The Patriots picked Bailey Zappe in the fourth round (137th), and Sam Howell went to the Commanders seven picks later. Carson Strong, somewhat oddly, was undrafted.
Despite being the home team at the draft, the Raiders didn’t participate until the third round after giving up their first two choices for Davante Adams. Vegas had four picks through five rounds. The Raiders were virtually in the same situation as the Broncos, but they graded out to a "C," as did the Chargers. The Chiefs keep winning the division in the season and in this draft with a “A,’’ based primarily on K.C. improving its defense with two first-round plums.
In most drafts, the Broncos prioritize defense, and this year was no different. They drafted only three players for the offense while picking six for defensive assistance.
Paton gets the A-plus because he acquired Wilson in the monumental trade and signed a horde of free agents, including Mile High risk-reward Randy Gregory, nose tackle D.J. Jones, tight end Eric Tomlinson, safety K'waun Williams, offensive tackles Billy Turner and Tom Compton, cornerback Bless Austin, backup quarterback Josh Johnson and inside linebacker Alex Singleton. He also brought back Melvin Gordon and Kareem Jackson.
That’s a haul, and the Broncos haven’t been so loaded since their last Super Bowl championship.
The Broncos now have starters and quality reserves with seven wide receivers, five tight ends, 10 offensive linemen, three running backs, three quarterbacks, six edge rushers, three nose tackles, five defensive ends, three inside linebackers, six cornerbacks and five safeties.
They will sign another running back, a wide receiver, an offensive tackle, an inside linebacker and two more defensive backs as undrafted free agents.
The Broncos continue to trend upward, but their grade must remain incomplete until the 2022 season is over.