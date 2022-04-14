During an 11-month span of 2012-13 Andre Iguodala morphed in Denver from Iggy Starburst to Ziggy Sawdust and became a coat-turner.
Andre will be playing here Thursday night for the first time in the playoffs since the only other postseason series between the Nuggets and the Warriors. He is on the Warriors’ side this time.
Which is a grim tale.
To this day, former Nuggets coach George Karl, who lives a few miles east of the arena, claims that Iguodala was a “mole’’ for the Warriors and coach Mark Jackson -- who spent one season (1996-97) in Denver and probably will show up to this series as an ABC broadcast analyst.
Nuggets-Warriors is a reality show featuring two-time MVP award winner Steph Curry, who presumably will play, and Nikola Jokic, who also could be a back-to-back MVP if Joel Embiid isn’t placed in charge of the voting process.
And Iguodala, who was the NBA Finals MVP in 2015 for the Warriors after he left the Nuggets, has recovered from a lingering back problem in the regular season to rejoin his mates for the best-of-seven series against the Nuggets.
In a tweet this week, Karl, who was fired after the Warriors pulled off an upset of the Nuggets, sarcastically suggested that the Nuggets hire Jackson for three weeks, and Iguodala could provide him intel on the Warriors.
Iguodala, who played on three championship teams and reached the NBA Finals a record six straight seasons, resigned with the Warriors for 2021-22, is 38 and may retire after the playoffs.
But, first, and possibly last, Denver.
The No. 3 seed Warriors are favored over the No. 6 Nuggets, who have been hamstrung all season by injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. They can’t be projected to play in the series.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone might decide to order his non-wounded warriors to become “physical’’ with the Warriors and Curry.
There lies the rub.
After the Nuggets traded away Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups in February of 2011, they did a replacement star search. In a four-team mega-trade-arama the Nuggets acquired exceptional 76ers’ guard Iguodala, who was in the final year of his contract. Upon arrival, Andre said he desired to stay in Denver for many years.
Iguodala had a good, but not great, season (averaging 13 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists), and the Nuggets compiled their best NBA record (57-27 overall, 38-3 at home) under Karl, who had recovered from throat cancer and would be named the league’s coach of the year.
Matched against the young Warriors, the Nuggets won the opening game at home, but were defeated in the next three as Curry went wild. Karl demanded his Nuggets to become more physical and make Curry “uncomfortable’’ in Game 5. With Iguodala producing 25 points 12 rebounds and 7 assists, and as Curry was held to 15 points (including 1 of 7 three-pointers), the Nuggets triumphed.
Afterward the war of the words began, and the series was salty. “I got a hit out on me,’’ accused Curry, who had a black eye, a bandage on his wrist and his tender left ankle in an ice bucket. “I don’t know what it is. Just to keep playing and do your thing.’’
Jackson was more direct to us in the media. “I’ve got inside information that some (Nuggets) people don’t like that brand of basketball . . . So, they wanted to let me know they had no part of what was taking place.’’
Nuggets center JaVale McGee said that if his team was “dirty, the Warriors are unsanitary.’’
Iguodala responded that the Warriors “brought the physicality to the series. Then we stopped being the receivers, and we’re starting to hit back a little bit.’’
Truth is, Iguodala told the Warriors’ Jarrett Jack during the game he didn’t support the Nuggets’ new tempestuous tactics and supposedly conveyed that same opinion with Jackson in a pre-game prayer session.
The Nuggets lost Game 6; Karl would be fired; Iguodala declined a five-year, $60 million contract with the Nuggets and signed with the Warriors for the same $12 million annual amount, but over four seasons. Iguodala, one of the nicest guys in the NBA, later admitted to a reporter he made a statement to a Warriors’ player about the Nuggets’ rough-house court style, but denied it when he played with Golden State in Denver the next season. Karl always has believed Iguodala leaked information about the Nuggets’ game plan.
No vintage motivation exists nine years later in the teams’ second playoff series.
But Iguodala, a hero by the Bay, will be a villain at the base of the Rockies.