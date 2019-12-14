KANSAS City, Mo. • The cold, hard truth is the Broncos have won only three of 20 games in Kansas City in December.
Can Arrowhead Stadium become a winner wonderland for wunderkind-wannabe Drew Lock? Or will it be another Chiefs holiday performance of “The Nutcracker’’ vs. the Brrr-oncos?
Sunday will be gruesomely cold. Temperatures in the 20s, with sleet and snow, are predicted. The game with the Chiefs will be hard. They beat the Broncos on Oct. 17 in Denver, 30-6. Lately they have defeated the Vikings, the Chargers, the Raiders (40-9) and the Patriots in New England (23-16), are 9-4 and have the division resolved.
The Broncos have visions of sugarplums and 8-8. Yet, among 17 defeats they suffered here the last month of previous years scores were 52-21, 45-35, 16-0, 31-14, 48-17, 37-10, 31-20, 42-20, 20-7, 45-17 and, in the last one, on Christmas Day of 2016, 33-10.
Ten Denver quarterbacks have fallen like freezing rain in old Municipal Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium since December 1963.
John Elway has agonized the most often — in six December setbacks. And the only occasion in the regular season when John was credited with a December victory as a starter at Arrowhead he didn’t finish. On Dec. 4, 1994, he was forced out in the fourth quarter with a strained muscle in his left knee. Veteran backup Hugh Millen took over, and the Broncos managed a 20-17 overtime victory.
However, Elway earned one of his top five most significant triumphs in the NFL’s loudest stadium Jan. 4, 1998. In a divisional playoff game against the Chiefs, he led a fourth-quarter comeback from a 10-7 deficit, hitting then wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, who has just been named the Northern Colorado coach, on a 43-yard pass to give the Broncos possession at the Chiefs’ 1-yard line. Terrell Davis scored his second touchdown, and the Broncos held off Kansas City in the last 2½ minutes. Of course, the Broncos would go on to become Super Bowl champions for the first time.
So, this place is bittersweet for John.
Peyton Manning was 1-0 in December here with the Broncos. Kyle Orton had his most impressive feat with the Broncos in a 44-13 December blowout. Yet, the next December, Orton and the Broncos were drubbed 10-6 in what would be Josh McDaniels’ last game as coach. Orton followed him out the next season.
Will Lock be only the fourth Broncos’ QB to prevail in the stadium where he watched games as a kid and was a Chiefs’ loyalist?
Once the Kansas City Star’s metro player of the year and more recently the NFL’s AFC rookie of the week, Lock already has won 30 games in Missouri — 13 in two seasons as a starter at Lee’s Summit County High and 17 with the University of Missouri in four years as a starter.
And, in a little-known fact, Drew has won his only game in Kansas City.
When Lock was a freshman at Missouri, the Tigers played on Nov. 14, 2015, against Brigham Young at a “neutral site’’ — Arrowhead Stadium. Lock completed 19 of 28 passes for 244 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He ran three times for 26 yards in the 20-16 victory.
The Cougars of then weren’t quite the Chiefs of now, though, and BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum was not KC’s Patrick Mahomes.
In three seasons as Texas Tech starter, Mahomes threw for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. With an extra season, Lock ended up with 12,193, 99 and 39.
Before the past Senior Bowl, an ESPN draft analyst called Lock “the poor man’s Mahomes.’’ In salary and accomplishments, that assessment remains true.
Lock wished to become the Chiefs’ quarterback. In an interview with Sirius Radio prior to this year’s draft he said: “I remember where I was at when they picked Patrick, and I was pretty upset. You grow up liking a team; you want to play for them. ... The only thing left to do is hopefully play them and hopefully beat them in Kansas City. It’d be crazy to go back home and play them. That’d be awesome.’’
Lock gets his second wish Sunday.
But it won’t be warm and easy at homecoming.