With The Can-do attitude the rest of the season the Nuggets and the Avalanche could establish a combined achievement never accomplished before.
Since the Avs joined the Nugs in Denver a quarter of a century ago, the two franchises haven’t won 50 games or two playoff series in the same season.
The duo who share The Can (Center for Avalanche and Nuggets) must pull it together this year.
The Nuggets have the somewhat more uncomplicated path than the Avalanche to 50-plus victories. Before Saturday night’s road game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers, the Nuggets were 42-30 and third in the NBA’s Western Conference. Nineteen regular-season games, including nine at the arena in WestDo, remain for the Nuggets. A dozen games are versus eventual playoff teams, so the Nuggets confront the fourth-most difficult schedule (based on team records). They still must go to Los Angeles (Lakers), Toronto, Oklahoma City, Miami and Salt Lake City.
Yet, they’ve alarmingly suffered losses to such tomato cans as the Hawks, the Kings, the Wizards, the Cavs and the woeful Warriors in the most recent home game. If they take care of current issues, though, the Nuggets should end with 52 or 54 victories (equaling last season), but their playoff seeding could be as lofty as second or as low as, get this, seventh. Two games each with the Mavericks, the Jazz and the Thunder will hurt or help.
This will be the Nuggets’ ninth time since joining the NBA to compile 50 or more victories.
Bizarrely, the Avalanche, despite winning two Stanley Cup championships, have reached the 50-triumph plateau just twice — in 2000-2001 and 2013-14, when the NHL team accumulated 52.
The course to 50 is not simple. The Avalanche have prevailed in 40 games, but have but only 15 games left in the regular season, with the Sharks in town Sunday night. The Avalanche possess one of the eight easiest schedules ahead.
The highest coalesced total of victories by the two teams previously occurred in 2012-13 when the Nuggets had 57 and the Avalanche 48. In that season the Nuggets fell in the opening round, and the Avalanche didn’t qualify for the postseason. The Colorado basketball and hockey teams have about a 50-50 chance of both reaching 50 for the first time, but a 100 percent chance to play on in the playoffs.
Last year the Avalanche and the Nuggets made the postseason and won their first rounds — the Nuggets in seven over the Spurs and the Avalanche in five over the Flames.
Deplorably, each was nudged out in the second round — the Avs in seven by the Sharks and the Nugs in seven by the Trail Blazers. It wasn’t much fun to be in the building for those concluding games.
Can this be the year of the teams mutually winning titles (a first for the Nuggets) or, at least, returning to the Western Conference finals in their leagues?
The Nuggets haven’t soared to the conference challenge since 2008-09 when the Lakers and the late Kobe Bryant defeated Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups and the Nuggets in six games. Their only other appearances were in 1977-78 when the Nuggets were defeated by the SuperSonics in six games and 1984-85 when they were held off by the Lakers 4-2. Overall, in the NBA playoffs since 1976, the Nuggets are 61-101.
The Avalanche have been considerably more successful in the postseason with a 109-85 record and ascension to six conference finals, winning only two. The Avalanche beat the Red Wings and the Blues in the championship seasons, but lost to the Red Wings twice and in two other series to the Stars in back-to-back years. The Avalanche haven’t returned since the 2001-02 postseason.
Both have spent this season mostly in the dark because of a feud between adults acting as adolescents.
However, when each gets the home court and the friendly ice, their games actually will be shown on network TV and cable networks rather than on a low-rate satellite outfit and streaming devices out of Spain, according to a sports television website.
Could the Bucks-Nugs game at The Can Monday night be a preview of the NBA Finals? Greek Freak vs. The Joker.
The Avs’ last game of the regular season is at The Can against the Blues. Will that be a harbinger of the Western Conference finals?
Go, AvNugs!