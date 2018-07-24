It seems like just 207 days ago the Broncos finished their 2017 season.
To all those who have moaned persistently “I can’t wait until training camp starts” (although, empirically, they would have to wait), the rooks reported to Dove Valley Tuesday afternoon, and the vets skip in Friday. The first practice is Saturday.
Begin the beguine.
The Broncos will be attempting to bounce back from a reprehensible 5-11 record.
However, Sports Illustrated predicted on Tuesday the Broncos will end up 4-12.
The franchise does possess the NFL record for longest span without back-to-back losing seasons. The Broncos were 4-9-1 and 5-9 in 1971-72.
However, If SI is accurate, Vance Joseph would end that streak and coach consecutive teams almost as repugnant as the duplicate 2-11-1 low-water Broncos of 1963-64. If Joseph and the Broncos do improve to 8-8, as some speculate, it will be Denver’s ninth .500 season since 1980.
And heads would roll. The head coach, the head of the offense and the head of the defense.
So, these 10 draft picks and nine undrafted free agents — who will work out this weekend with vim and vigor, and Von — are projected to aid the Broncos’ resurgence. The Class of ’18 must be more like the group of eight from the 2016 draft, which has produced eight sometime starters (counting, reluctantly, Paxton Lynch) and less like the Classless of ’17 — with only one starter (Garett Bolles) and a bunch of entitled millennials.
In fact, the Broncos should have been permitted by the league to welcome seven players from last season to the camp Tuesday. Carlos Henderson, Jake Butt and Chad Kelly didn’t spit a drop in a business situation a year ago, and Isaiah McKenzie shouldn’t have. DeMarcus Walker was miscast all season; De’Angelo Henderson carried only seven times; Brendan Langley was a man of mystery, and Chad Kelly wore a red shirt. It was rather startling (and sad) that in one game only Bolles was active from the eight players drafted.
Demaryius Thomas is the only one standing from the pre-John Elway era, and he is the longest-tenured player approaching his ninth season.
Von Miller and Derek Wolfe are the last of the 2011-12-13 drafts. Bradley Roby, Matt Paradis, Shane Ray, Jeff Heuerman and Max Garcia remain from the 2014-2015 drafts.
Remarkably — despite defections in free agency, cuts of terrible choices, injuries and Lynch’s failure to ascend — 13 players Elway drafted, and two undrafted free agents signed by the Broncos, could start the opening game Sept. 9 against the Seahawks. That’s a Steelers-Packers kind of number.
Is youth a good omen or a bad sign in a — dare I utter it — rebuilding season?
Depends on expeditious and efficient development of players born in the 1990s — and 47 likely will be on the 53-man roster.
At least six of the ’17 draft picks should be serious contributors this year. If not, they’ll get the Cody Latimer Award. Just one, Butt, will start. McKenzie, bless his heart, will have to take his talent to South Beach.
Only one of the 10 ’18 draft selections could be a September starter, although Chubb certainly will be involved in at least half the plays on defense and should be a viable candidate for defensive rookie of the year. Another five will play often in group packages, and nine will appear on special teams.
Wide receivers Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton are being tutored to replace Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders eventually, and Hamilton could get more playing time than Sutton because he is a slot receiver option. Josey Jewell will get work at inside linebacker, but not on passing downs. Isaac Yiadom is the next Justin Simmons in the future secondary, but will participate in dime defenses this year.
Troy Fumagalli will surprise some transplanted “experts’’ in the media. He’ll be the second tight end by midseason. Sam Jones will stay as the ninth offensive lineman because he can play three positions, and Keishawn Bierria can make the final roster if he is a special teams specialist.
Royce Freeman will take over at running back because he fits the Bill Musgrave/Gary Kubiak system and is superior to Devontae “3-yards-and-a-thump’’ Booker.
In 158 days, everyone will know about all about these rooks and the Broncos’ season.