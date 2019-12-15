KANSAS CITY, Mo. • Death by Grinches.

On a snowstorm Sunday appropriate for Iditarod dogs, Tibetan yaks and Antarctic penguins, the gingerbread Broncos went into a deep freeze colder than a well-digger’s axe.

And Boy Wonder Drew Lock’s third effort left a taste like fruitcake.

The Broncos acted like they were from Whoville, overwhelmed by a furry, green monster who stole their pre-Christmas.

‘Tis the season — another lousy, crummy, grungy, bag-of-coal season.

I asked Lock if these were the most horrid elements he’d experienced on a football field. “Yeah, that is definitely the worst I have ever played in. I had a little sleet in my freshman year, but other than that, it was my first snow game.’’

Life is not always sunny skies and domed stadiums, Drew. It’s December in Kansas City and any month in New England. Vic Fangio was being kind of kind to Lock. “I thought he handled the conditions well. I think it is a game under these conditions that he can bank and learn from.’’

C’mon, coach.

The Broncos are from Colorado. Ye gads, they’re supposed to be able to play well in this snow stuff. Instead, they were roasted like chestnuts on an open fire.

The Chiefs could have named the score — 33-3, 46-6, 68-0. They settled for a 23-3 mercy-shellacking, and the Broncos have won just three times in 21 December games in Kansas City. Seems like they haven’t beaten the Chiefs since Peyton Manning was the quarterback. True.

“They are really good. Their record the last few years is indicative of that,’’ said Fangio, who didn’t have much wisdom to impart. Grinches got your tongue?

“I know they have done very well against us in our two games?’’ the coach offered. How about 53-9?

Lock looked far, far away from home. Drew told me the conditions for passing were better than he anticipated. “Going into the game, I think I thought one thing, but once I got out there and started to throw, I thought it was just fine. It didn’t really mess up the balls too much. You are careful when you turn the corners on boot fakes and trying not to fall and look like an idiot back there.’’

In the Show-Me State, Lock didn’t. No touchdowns, no 50 percent passing (18 of 40), no 300 yards this game (208), no leadership, no hope, no fun. He was intercepted twice, but one was overturned because of a K.C. penalty. His passes were wobbly and floated like snowflakes. This was not the confident, poised, ballin’ baby who had beaten the Chargers and the Texans and did laser shots from his wristband.

Buzz Lightyear has fallen back to Earth.

But Lock asserted, despite the poor performance, he will continue to “gun-sling.’’ Two more games in Denver against teams that are just as mediocre as the Broncos could give him redemption. Sunday the weather will be more delightful than frightful — 55 and cloudy.

Lock was humbled.

“It is disappointing, but it does not have anything to do with coming home. I would be disappointed anywhere in the country if I played like this.’’

He won’t repeat as rookie of the week after throwing footballs every which way but right. “People look at this (outcome), and it will be blown up, like we got our butts kicked today.’’

Which they did.

“But there were so many opportunities for us to make plays. And as bad as people are going to say it looked and how we feel right now, (but) we are going to watch (the tapes), and we are going to realize there were plays there to be made. If we make a couple here and there, that is a different game.’’

No, Drew.

Patrick Mahomes is superior. The offense with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, is superior. Even the defense, with Honey Badger and the Chipmunks, is superior. The Broncos have been inferior for four years.

Von Miller was exasperated about the difference and the Broncos’ continual residence in the Land of Void. However, when I asked how long he will accept these circumstances, he responded calmly: “I don’t know, but I’m here. I really don’t have any answers, but we’ve tried everything ... I’m just at a loss right now.’’

On a day only a Chief or an elf could love, the Broncos suffered another blizzard blowout.