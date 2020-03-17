With Tom Brady announcing Tuesday that he absolutely is leaving the Patriots for another NFL (unknown) team, Coloradans may have reacted “Good riddance’’ because the Broncos will play in New England in the 2020 season.

The Broncos even tweeted out: “We’ve had some great battles against you over the years, @TomBrady. Best of luck wherever your football journey takes you next — unless it’s in the AFC West.’’

Not so fast, Buckaroos.

The Broncos could confront Brady for the 18th time this season.

Or they may play him TWICE.

The two most likely landing locations for Brady are Tampa Bay and Los Angeles. If the GOAT QB signs with the Buccaneers, he would appear in Denver this season (at an undecided date). However, should Brady join the Chargers in their first season at SoFi Stadium, the Broncos would play him here and there.

Drew Lock vs. Tom Brady is not exactly Peyton Manning-Tom Brady, but the challenge would be fun for The Kid and The Old Man.

The Broncos not ever see Philip Rivers again — he signed with the Colts — but might have to endure Brady in one, two, four or even six more games?

Based on last season’s records, the Broncos own the 12th-toughest schedule in the NFL, but it could get harder. Consider that the Broncos will play the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in two games, the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger, the Bills and Wyoming’s Favorite Son Josh Allen and Drew Brees, who will play still another year. The Saints are scheduled in Denver.

The Dolphins might show up @Mile High with Tua Tagovailoa, who is expected to be selected No. 5 by Miami.

Could the Patriots’ quarterback be Cam Newton or perhaps Andy Dalton? Brady may be with the Bucs, and it’s official now that Ryan Tannehill, who came off the bench last season for the Titans against the Broncos, will return to Tennessee for a megabucks deal. Marcus Mariota, who was replaced in the Titans-Broncos game, has joined the new, but ever dreaded, Raiders, supposedly as a backup to Derek Carr.

The Broncos finally will return to London for the first time since the infamous Broncosgate taping. It will be a home game for the Falcons and Matt Ryan. The Broncos will get their first look at Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, another reunion with coach Adam Gase, the Broncos’ ex-offensive coordinator, and a return to the scene of the Super Bowl 48 crime.

It won’t be easy being orange, especially since the Denver destination has gone out of vogue in the NFL.

The Broncos have tons of salary cap money, and almost nobody wants to take multiple millions from them.

As many as a half dozen unrestricted free agents the Broncos were interested in have chosen other franchises, and the matter could get worse. After two days of free agency free tampering, the Broncos had lured one veteran — guard Graham Glasgow — to Colorado.

Of course, he would prefer Denver to Detroit. Glasgow, rated 30th overall in the top 100 free agents, said a major reason for his agreeing to a four-year, $44 million deal was his visit with the Lions to Our Dusty Old Cowtown late last season. He liked the stadium and the city.

However, other players aren’t as thrilled by the franchise and the environment. Manning no longer is around — as he was for two Super Bowl seasons and another record-setting year — to attract the attention of unconstrained players. The Broncos haven’t been in the playoffs the past four seasons or experienced a winning season from 2017-2019. The No-Fly Zone D has disappeared; the offense is run by a quarterback who has started only five games, and the Broncos haven’t been willing to overspend.

Sure, they’ve added two starters — Glasgow at right guard or center and, in a trade, cornerback A.J. Bouye.

But the Broncos still have a need at inside linebacker and lost two of the best available — Cory Littleton (not related to the town in Colorado) and Nick Kwiatkoski (who played for Vic Fangio in Chicago), to the Raiders.

In a head-to-head B-team clash Tuesday for defensive line Hulk D.J. Reader, the Broncos lost to the Bengals.

The Broncos require a game-changing Wednesday.

And they, as everyone else, are waiting on the Brady Choice.