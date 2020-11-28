The NFL has forced a dystopian debacle on Denver.
To QB or not QB, that is the dilemma for the Broncos Sunday.
The Broncos confront the most quintessential quarterback quandary in the franchise’s 61-season history.
Can they borrow, guess who, Trevor Siemian from the Saints?
This is the most flagrant football foul of the pandemic, problematic year by the NFL.
It’s unsportsmanlike conduct, targeting and roughing all the passers, or, worse, league lunacy.
The show must not go on Sunday. The Broncos-Saints game must be postponed until Jan. 10 or canceled permanently.
The Broncos now are without a veteran or even a legitimate NFL quarterback. They are stuck with a wide receiver castoff from the practice squad who rarely started at QB in four seasons at Wake Forest before switching positions as a redshirt senior.
Kendall Hinton last participated at quarterback in three games in 2018 and completed only 2 of 8 passes and managed a 2.1 QB rating.
After the Broncos were ordered to place third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, the NFL announced Saturday afternoon that the team’s three remaining quarterbacks — starter Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles — were ruled ineligible for Sunday's home game because they had come in “close contact’’ with Driskel and weren’t wearing masks at the time.
All three had tested negative, but coach Vic Fangio called off Friday’s practice despite approval from the NFL. When the Broncos returned to the team’s headquarters for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday light workout in preparation for the Saints game, the three remaining quarterbacks were removed from the field.
Lock, Rypien and Bortles haven’t tested positive for the coronavirus, but NFL representatives were concerned enough that the innocent bystanders were in meetings and during warmups in Driskel’s near vicinity.
Fourth down for Broncos quarterbacks.
The Saints’ starter, Drew Brees, is injured with fractured ribs, but they will have Taysom Hill, the Saints Army Knife who started and won the past game, and Jameis Winston and even Siemian, who was picked off the Titans’ practice squad when Brees was hurt. Siemian was the Broncos’ primary starter from 2016-17. Too bad the Broncos didn’t add him to their roster recently.
So the Broncos are left with the 6-foot, 195-pound Hinton, who has been with the JV squad at Dove Valley, and reserve running back Royce Freeman, who Fangio said earlier in the season would be the emergency quarterback if the team lost its two healthy quarterbacks at the time. Freeman was a sporadic “wildcat’’ back in high school and at Oregon.
But neither is a threat to beat the Saints, who are 8-2 and were favored by six points. With the announcement Saturday, the betting line on the game went off the board immediately. Some gambling establishments returned to action with the Broncos as plus-14.
I don’t remember the Broncos being two-touchdown underdogs at home in the 47 years I’ve covered the team, or ever being in such a precarious position at quarterback. They’ve had dozens of dreadful starting quarterbacks over the decades, but they’ve never been in this pitiful predicament.
A Broncos’ victory Sunday definitely will be the Marvelous, Monumental, Mind-Blowing Miracle of Mile High.
Orange Flush The Saints?
The NFL should be ashamed for letting this charade of a farce of a disgrace go forward.
The Broncos lost their bye week because of the dung storm involving the Patriots. But everyone can recall that the league twice delayed that game after Cam Newton tested positive for the virus.
Fifteen NFL games have been rescheduled because of multiple players, coaches and staff members recording positive COVID-19 tests. But not this game?
A few weeks ago the league’s competition committee, which includes John Elway (who has been recovering from the illness), advanced to the owners a crisis scheme that would push the playoffs back a week from Jan. 9-10 and include an eighth playoff team in each conference.
This snafu should be proof to put that plan in place.
Why the Broncos? Apparently the league doesn’t care for a mediocre team way out in the sticks that doesn’t have a strong owner to stand up for the franchise.
It’s good for the league that nobody will be at the stadium Sunday. We’d call for a boycott by 75,000 fans.
No damn way should the Broncos play.