A Gen-Z Scorpio with the aliases Gumby, Sam Witwicky, Bumblebee, Justin Bieber and Buzz Lightyear could become the first quarterback in Broncos history to win all five of his starts in one season.
Bubby Brister, an understudy starter for the injured John Elway in 1998, was 4-0.
Drew Lock would be so fortuitous to go undefeated in 2019.
After all, in the latest ratings of NFL starting quarterbacks, Lock is ranked 32nd (last).
Drew is rated just behind 3Ds — Duck (Hodges), Dwayne (Haskins) and David (Blough). Dak (Prescott) is sixth, Drew (Brees) eighth and Derek Carr 14th.
If, however, Lock can prove he is a player — say a 3-2 record — in December, he again will be the starter in September. The Joes — Flacco and Burrow — and Justins — Herbert and Fields — will go elsewhere.
Lock certainly possesses the confidence, the cockiness, the coolness, but does he have the capability, the capacity, the competence? We shall see.
The quality Texans on the road are not the clumsy Chargers at home. Lock isn’t a lock.
But, then, Drew is working with his fourth offensive coordinator, and fourth different offensive scheme, in the past five years. His first coordinator at Missouri, Josh Henson, was an offensive line specialist who emphasized the run. Taking over for the final eight games of his freshman season, Lock struggled.
The next two seasons his coordinator was the pass-frantic, spread-iso, shotgun-style Josh Heupel, and Lock thrived as a junior. Then, as a senior, Lock played for coordinator Derek Dooley, a head coach twice who never coached quarterbacks. Dooley amalgamated the Dallas Cowboys pro-style offense with the leftovers of Heupel’s college spread. Dooley termed it the “Wikipedia’’ — “Every day you go on there, and somebody has added a new sentence.’’ Go figure.
When he was drafted by the Broncos, Lock was introduced to another coordinator, Rich Scangarello, and the Mike-Kyle Shanahan “West Coast’’ offense.
No wonder Lock has spent his quarterback career trying to decipher the Rosetta Stones of football.
When I talked with Lock and roommate Brett Rypien one Sunday morning of training camp at a breakfast restaurant they looked like two college students who had been up all night prepping for a midterm.
They are still here — one a practice-squad, quasi-backup quarterback, the other now an NFL starter after sitting in the corner for much of the season. Could they be Elway-Gary Kubiak, who spent nine years together in the same quarterback room after arriving in Denver as rookies in 1983?
It would be sagacious for Scangarello and assistant T.C. McCartney to study the history of Mike McCoy and Tim Tebow in 2011. The previous season, after the firing of Broncos coach Josh McDaniels, Tebow was inserted as the starter for three games and given the Patriots offense. Tebow was a whale on a Lake Erie beach dealing with coordinator McCoy. The Broncos lost two of three, and only beat the Texans and coach Kubiak when Tebow ran on his own for a touchdown.
The next season, when Kyle Orton flopped once, coach John Fox and Elway, in desperation, turned to Tebow for the last 11 games. Fox told McCoy to reach out to Florida and get all the Tebow tapes and change to a run-option offense. McCoy obeyed, but told Fox the coach’s decision “will get us all fired.’’
Instead, the Tebow Offense won eight of 12 games, including a playoff victory over the Steelers. The Broncos brought in a conventional quarterback, Peyton Manning, the next season.
Scangarello shouldn’t fit Lock into his system, but fit the system to Lock. Look at his 2017 games — I did — when Lock threw for an SEC-record 44 touchdowns and just under 4,000 yards.
Peyton tutored Lock at the Manning Family Quarterback Camp and he, and father Archie, are showing their support to the newest Broncos’ quarterback.
Lock was disparaged in high school by opposing hoops fans who chanted “Justin Bieber’’ because of his floppy haircut. At the Senior Bowl Lock nicknamed himself “Gumby’’ because of his gangly running technique. As a youth he obsessed over the “Transformers’’ movies and wanted to be human character Sam Witwicky or autobot Bumblebee. Broncos teammates jokingly have designated Lock “Buzz Lightyear’’ because of the playlist on his wristband (“Come in, command").
Just call Drew Lock The Starter.