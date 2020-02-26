SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texan Sam Hilliard looks like a marshal in a Western swaggering through the swinging doors of a bar before confronting the nefarious town villain.
Think: Gary Cooper-like at 6-foot-5, 238 pounds with a tanned, sculptured GQ cover body.
Hilliard, who turned 26 last Thursday, is, in real life, an outfielder.
Just think: Sam “The Bam’’ hit more home runs (42) last season than Rox Charlie Blackmon (32), Trevor Story (35) or even Nolan Arenado (41). Hilliard is a Blake Street Slammer-in-development. He walloped 35 homers in 126 games with the Albuquerque Isotopes and seven more in the final 27 games with the Rockies. At Triple-A and with the big-league club Hilliard also had 33 doubles, 24 stolen bases, nine triples, 114 RBIs and 122 runs scored.
This spring he’s challenging for a roster spot on the 2020 Rockies. You think?
In the clubhouse the other morning I asked Hilliard how many of the five baseball tools — speed, power hitting, hitting for average, defensive ability and arm strength — he possesses.
“All five,’’ he instantly replied.
No brag, just fact.
I wondered how long it took for him to become accustomed to the major leagues after being called up for the first time Aug. 27 of last year.
“Well, in my first game I hit a homer’’ — his first major-league hit, off Red Sox pitcher Josh Smith. “And I had another in my third game, so I thought I adjusted pretty quickly.’’
He also finished the season with a home run off Brewers reliver Josh Hader, one of the league’s premier hard-ballers.
What in the Sam Hill?
It wasn’t so long ago at Mansfield High School that no major college or professional scouts would even consider talking to the lanky, 160-pound pitcher-outfielder. In 2014, the Twins took a wild flier on him in the 31st round. A year later the Rox selected Sam 15th. Just three years ago Hilliard was listed 33rd on the Rockies’ prospect list.
Now, he could be the Rockies’ starting center fielder or a platoon left fielder, or he could be back in the minors for a sixth season.
“We’ve got some great outfielders, but I’ll compete as hard as I always have and hope for the best,’’ he told me in the clubhouse.
Hilliard is not lacking confidence, but he must overcome obstacles. Sam has struck out 150 or more times four seasons in his career. And he K’d 23 times in 27 games with the Rox. His uppercut swing is rigid, and his eye is not completely trained for the complexity of the zone or the variety of pitches. He is a left-handed hitter, and the Rockies already had three left-handers in starters Blackmon, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia, who is out of options to go down. The Rockies are stuck with 34-year-old Ian Desmond and his $15 million contract, and he can’t play anywhere on the field, but nobody else wants him, and he is the only right-handed hitter among the Rox candidates. And Sam might have to compete with utilityman Garrett Hampson, who also comes cheap.
However, Hilliard has beat the odds before. In a high school outside Arlington, Texas, he was a JAG (just a guy) with a stomach ailment that wouldn’t allow him to gain weight, and only a community college in Corsicana (Texas) would give him a chance, but he sat at the end of the bench. “I was on the cusp of giving up,’’ he once said.
Instead, Hilliard transferred the next year to a junior college in Missouri. Then he finally earned a baseball scholarship at Wichita State, where he grew as a player and a person.
The Rockies discovered Sam as he hit .335 and sent him to the club’s Rookie League team in Grand Junction. He was impressive enough to move up every year and earn three All-Star selections, and ’19 became the breakout that brought him to the bigs. As the Rockies slimed through the end of the season, Hilliard was the second-hottest hitter to Arenado.
In the meantime, Sam was smashed by a serious family problem. His father Jim, a former Texas football player and an orthopedic surgeon for 35 years, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the incurable disease named for its notable victim — Lou Gehrig. Sam, his two older brothers and mom, Tamara, started a fund — Team Hilliard ALS research — in honor of Jim, who fights gallantly and loves watching his son play.
On Thursday afternoon Hilliard served as the DH in an exhibition against the team he was a fan of as a kid — the Rangers.
Sam Bam certainly looks like a standoutfielder on the Rox rise.