The proposed Major League Baseball postseason wild-and-woolly wild-card additions should buoy the Rockies’ optimism for becoming contenders again.
In 2022.
That is, if Nolan Arenado is not traded this season and doesn’t opt out of his contract after next season.
On opening day of Rox spring training in Arizona, general manager Jeff “Brainologist’’ Bridich perspicaciously addressed, and dressed down, the media. Asked what he wanted to say about his relationship with the preeminent third baseman in the game, Bridich responded: “Nothing. There is no comment. I haven’t had any comment to this point, so we’ll move past that. Next question.’’
Jeff just needs affability-bypass surgery. He probably believes he could perform the operation.
Seems Bridich should have been thrilled to discover that baseball reportedly is considering two more playoff teams in each league, and an array of alterations.
The National Past-its-time is spit-balling the postseason expansion because of several reasons:
A) To produce more national television revenue. Although the contract with Fox is long term (2028), the deals with ESPN and the Turner networks expire at the end of 2021.
B) Overall attendance at ballparks has decreased for seven consecutive years, and the owners seek to attract more attention and customers, especially in September-November when the NFL and college football steal away interest.
C) Mediocre teams will play "meaningful games’’ late in the season — which has been the Rockies’ only goal forever. Owners of mid-market and low-payroll teams beg for a better chance of competing with the big-boy pants franchises.
D) Younger viewers need more action and excitement for stimulation. Baseball has turned into a clank-and-bang game — strikeouts and home runs and nothing much else in between.
E) Baseball is bellowing for love and a distraction amid the worst cheating scandal since the 1918 Black Sox.
Bridich, who wears the perpetual scowl of Yosemite Sam, should be jumping for joy at Talking Stick. However, as we all know, the Rockies haven’t won a division title or a World Series in 27 seasons of existence, and prospects for either this year are faint.
Once more the Rockies stall in a Reconstruction Period after being the only team to spend $0 offseason for major-league free agents.
But, in ’22, the odds will be improved for the general-manager-for-life after the club finally rids itself of all those miserable contracts Bridich signed with Ian Desmond, the man without a position, and Daniel Murphy, the man who can’t play his position, and relief pitchers who are done like Mike Dunn. In ’22 skidoo, Arenado also could be taking the remaining five years and $164 million of his deal elsewhere.
Trying desperately to deflect and direct criticism away from Bridich is managing owner Dick Monfort, the only person in the world guaranteeing the Rockies will win 94 games.
Monfort should be leading the owners’ charge for two supplemental playoff teams and a fresh injection of hundreds of millions of dollars for rights to telecast a longer postseason. Especially since the Rox, as Monfort admits, receive miniscule money for local TV and radio.
I’d support more playoff teams, but would prefer eight in the American and National Leagues rather than seven. Only, though, if the season is reduced back to 154 games (as in 1904-1961, with a one-year exception).
Other sketchy schemes are contemplated: A first-round bye for league teams with the most victories, a three-game set in the wild-card round with the higher-seeded team getting all the home games and a provision for higher-seed teams choosing which opponent they want to play. I will endorse a three-game series if the lower seed gets the first game at home, but I don’t care for a five-day bye span and the pick-your-poison ploy.
The players’ association must approve any changes to the postseason. If Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer’s social media blast is an example, consent from players will be difficult. “No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but (commissioner) Rob (Manfred) is responsible for releasing it. ... Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on Twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You’re a joke.’’
In other news, 32 pitchers showed up for Rockies camp Tuesday.
There is joy in Mudville and Tim Melville.