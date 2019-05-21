Mr. Knowitall should trade or release Ian Desmond, Mark Reynolds, Daniel Murphy and Chris Iannetta.
Those 30somethings are 30nothings being paid $30 million by the Rockies.
Attention: Cleanup on Aisle Rox.
While the Nuggets and the Avalanche were caught up in playoff fever and fervor, and the Broncos have returned to their position of prominence because of free agency, the draft, OTAs and debates over four quarterbacks who never have played one game for the team, the Rockies inconspicuously have skidded, slithered and sunk toward the murky baseball basement.
After four consecutive losses (four shy of their longest setback streak of the year) and an off day, the Rockies settled Tuesday in Pittsburgh with a subterranean 20-25 record. They are almost as woeful as the San Francisco Lilliputians.
Sports realists in Colorado finally noticed that the Rox are reeling and realize the season could be over before Memorial Day.
In order to finish atop the National League West for the first season in franchise history, the Rockies will have to win a minimum of 70 of their remaining games — and drop only 47. The Dodgers are above the fourth-place Rockies by 9½ games.
Eight of the league’s teams, including the Diamondbacks and the Padres, are between the Rockies and a wild-card spot. Even Clint Hurdle and the Pirates were 24-20 prior to the start of the three-game series with the Rockies, who are on pace to end up 72-90 instead of 90-72. Rather than a threepeat postseason of Rocktober, it could be Sep-timber (the warning of a falling tree).
For those who have preferred keeping up with basketball, hockey, football and snowstorms, the Rockies’ starting rotation has been pedestrian (with only two victories in the past 11 games, and winless Tyler Anderson will undergo knee surgery); the offense has struck out 66 times on this trip; pinch-hitters own the league’s second-worst average (.171), and the Rockies’ pitching staff has the highest earned-run average (5.00).
Nolan Arenado is the sole Rockies’ .300-plus hitter, and German Marquez is the only Rockies’ pitcher with four victories.
Wade Davis, who was No. 1 in the National League in 2018 with 43 saves, has a mere seven so far, and the Rox rank last in the category. Most days Davis seems to be in the Witness Protection Program.
Take second base. Please. Four players — Ryan McMahon, Garrett Hampson, Pat Valaika and, for two games after being promoted, Brendan Rodgers — have started at second. Hampson (.194) and Valaika were sent to Albuquerque; Rodgers managed one hit in his eight at-bats, and McMahon has a reasonable .260 average.
D.J. LeMahieu, whom Jeff Bridich wanted no part of this season, has played three positions with the Yankees this season and leads the club in batting average (.315), with 23 runs batted in. The Gold Glover, who is 30, is earning $12 million. The Rockies have Copper Glovers.
The executive vice president, GM and master of all he sees replaced LeMahieu with Murphy, a 34-year-old second baseman playing first. With a $10 million contract for ’19, Murphy has appeared in only 22 games because of a fractured index finger. Murphy returned from the injury list, but looks lousy at the plate. He’s hitting .171.
But, then, Reynolds, who will be 36 in August, also signed as a free agent first baseman-pinch-hitter. At $1 million, he seemed somewhat of a bargain, except his batting average is .200.
Desmond, another brilliant acquisition by Bridich, is all the way up to .218. Approaching 34 later this season, he is being paid the princely sum of $15 million to serve as a part-time mediocre outfielder. And Chris Iannetta, 36, was demoted to reserve catcher behind Tony Wolters and has started only 12 games and has a $4.15 million salary. He is hitting .245 with two home runs and six RBIs.
The quartet has struck out 105 times.
The Rockies emphasize their draft-and-development philosophy. Sixteen players on the roster and the injured list were drafted or signed as international players.
Bridich should get rid of the old-timers who aren’t major (league) contributors and bring back or up four of the Rockies’ own home grown — outfielder Yonathan Daza, first baseman Brian Mundell, catcher Dom Nunez and infielder Josh Fuentes.
Then he might prove to be the wisest guy in the room.