In the fourth quarter, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay steps on the goal while being pursued by Lions safety Tavon Wilson and a host of other Lions during the fourth quarter of a game Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The touchdown sealed the victory for the Broncos 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos tackle Dalton Risner protects Broncos quarterback Drew Lock while he throws the ball during a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos defeated the Lions 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock handles the ball during a game against the Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock throws the ball during a game against the Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
After making a catch, Broncos wide receiver Dae'Sean Hamilton is brought down by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos linebacker Von Miller takes a few quiet moments on the sidelines during a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos wide receiver Dae'Sean Hamilton is congratulated by teammates after a touchdown in the third quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones gets a sack on Lions quarterback David Blough during the second quarter of the Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos running back Phlilip Lindsay before the Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is lifted up by Broncos guard Dalton Risner. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos cheerleaders perform during a game against the Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos cheerleaders perform during a game against the Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Seasons greetings at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
John Elway is smiling at the end of a game against the Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos cheerleaders were dressed in their Santa outfits. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
About 600 little girls put on a Christmas halftime show with the Broncos cheerleaders at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Taylor Thomas was given her Christmas wish with a Bronco win over the Lions, 27-17, on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
About 600 little girls put on a Christmas halftime show with the Broncos cheerleaders at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
There’s nothing like the smell of cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning.
Made by mom. In Wiggins, Colo. With the family gathered around.
There’s nothing like the taste of a third victory in four games.
On the first day of winter. With a summery kickoff temperature of 67. And the Broncos in a festive holiday mood.
And Broncos Dalton Risner, Phillip Lindsay, Mike Purcell and Deyon Sizer will be home for Christmas in Colorado.
Even Mike Beck, who played briefly at Liberty High School in Colorado Springs, and the other Broncos who have spent the offseason, the preseason, the regular season and now the Christmas season in Denver.
Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock reaches up to fist bump with his dad, Andy Lock, after the Broncos defeated the Lions 27-17 at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. Lock has won 3 out of the 4 games that he has started for the Broncos. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lions quarterback David Blough is pursued and sacked by Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu during the first half of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lions quarterback David Blough (right) is pursued and sacked by Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu during the first half of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio watches a play from the sidelines during the first half of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos running back Royce Freeman backs in for a touchdown in the second quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was being tackled by Lions linebacker Devon Kennard. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos wide receiver Dae'Sean Hamilton is congratulated by teammates after a touchdown in the third quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos running back Royce Freeman carries the ball while being pursued by Lions defensive tackle Frank Herron during the third quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton carries the ball after making a catch in the third quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay carries the ball while being pursued by Lions defensive back Tracy Walker during the third quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos linebackers Alexander Johnson and Todd Davis (left to right) tackle Lions running back Ty Johnson during the third quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock scrambles with the ball during the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick makes a catch for a first down while being pursued by Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin during the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock celebrates after getting his third win as a Denver Bronco at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock throws the ball during the second quarter of the Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson jokes around with a cameraman before the Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock celebrates after getting his third win as a Denver Bronco at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Broncos won the game 27-17. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
‘Tis the new season when the Broncos beat the Lions 27-17 and can finish the year with a defeat of the Raiders, a 7-9 record and hopes and dreams for the next decade beginning in 2020.
After 15 games of a long season for the Broncos, coach Vic Fangio will give the team off the entirety of Christmas Day. No practice. Merry Merry.
“I’ll be in Wiggins by Tuesday night,’’ rookie offensive guard Risner said in the locker room. “What could be a better feeling than for us to play well, win the game, be playing in the NFL, and then to have my mom’s special Christmas Eve dinner and wake up to her cinnamon rolls.’’
He will be with his parents Mitch and Melinda and three of his four siblings. They’ll all Facetime the oldest brother, Austin, who is serving as a military contractor in Afghanistan after a distinguished career in the U.S. Army.
“I’ll always remember one Christmas when I gave my brothers and myself the same shirts as gifts.’’
Second-year running back Lindsay is particularly joyful this Christmas. He achieved his first 100-yard rushing day of 2019 (19 carries for 109 yards) and ended it with a 27-yard touchdown dash to put away the game with 6:39 remaining.
With 958 yards, Phillip is well within reach of becoming the first undrafted back to rush for 1,000 yards in his first two NFL seasons.
As a child and last year, Dec. 25 did not have such glad tidings. He suffered a wrist injury on Christmas Eve last season in Oakland and was unable to play in the last game or the Pro Bowl. “The Raiders are coming to our place this year. I’ll be going for the 1,000 yards,’’ said Lindsay in his fancy gold coat after producing his best performance.
He told me that Christmas in the Lindsay family was a “struggle’’ when he was a youngster. “Santa Claus wasn’t so kind to us.’’ There was no football under a scrawny tree. Troy and Dianne Lindsay did a terrific job of raising three sons and two daughters — who all would become accomplished athletes and good young people — and Christmas with the seven of them this year in Aurora will be extraordinary. “The most important thing to me is reaching out to the kids in the community this time of year, even if it’s just an autograph or a visit or a toy. I know what it’s like to be sad and poor at the holidays.’’
Nose tackle Purcell, the poster guy for pro football journeyman, certainly is appreciative of a rare Christmas in Highlands Ranch, where he was born and raised with four siblings. The ex-Wyoming all-Mountain West grinder has been with eight teams since being an undrafted free agent in 2013. The last stop before becoming a surprise late pickup by, then a starter for, the Broncos was the Salt Lake City Stallions of the Alliance of American Football.
When it abruptly shut down, Mike was out of work again. But Fangio told the Broncos they might fall in love with Purcell. They have.
So, Purcell will be back home in Highlands Ranch with his wife, a 4-year-old son and a 1-year daughter, his parents Ariane and Gordon and, he hopes, his brothers and sisters. “My wife Christina and the kids will do our private Christmas, then go join everyone else. This has wound up as an unbelievable year for us, getting to play with my hometown team.’’ And he absolutely wants to return to the Broncos in ’20.
Sizer, born in Aurora, played for Eaglecrest High School and was a vital defensive tackle on the national championship Colorado State-Pueblo ThunderWolves. Undrafted, he was signed by the Broncos after impressing the brass in a minicamp at Dove Valley. “It’s indescribable to be playing with Broncos, like Von Miller, I used to watch,’’ he has said. This Christmas he can celebrate at home, as an official member of the Broncos’ roster — with parents Donald and Alexandria and younger brother Davontay.
These holidays will be especially meaningful for these four Broncos, but, for all the players, Christmas will be predominantly Orange because of Sunday’s grand present.