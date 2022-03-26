Despite an alarming incident Thursday at the stadium, the Broncos are not conducting a fire sale.
But the purchase of the $4 billion franchise will be a hot topic at the NFL owners’ annual meetings this week as Broncos’ CEO Joe Ellis, general manager George Paton and coach Nathaniel Hackett attend their first major event as a triumvirate.
To the unwashed masses of football fanatics not invited to the illustrious Breakers Palm Beach Resort, the most significant subject will be the possible change to the postseason overtime rule.
The 32 owners must address, though, a cornucopia of concerns at their first full-scale annual conference since before the Pandemic started. They will focus on finances (their own), including the $111.8 billion in TV contracts from 2022 to 2033, a $200 million loan to subsidize a new stadium in Buffalo and rising franchise values.
In their bidding auction, the Bowlen Family will set a standard among major sports teams in the world. The Broncos will become the 11th NFL franchise sold since 2000 when Woody Johnson bought the Jets for $635 million. Stan Kroenke – owner of the world champion Rams, the Nuggets, the Avalanche, the Rapids, the Mammoth and Arsenal – paid $750 million for the St. Louis Rams to increase his 60 percent holding to total control of the franchise in 2010. He recently was court-ordered to compensate St. Louis $790 million.
Four years ago David Pepper secured the Panthers for $2.275 billion. The inflation of football drastically has risen by 88 percent since. Each of the seven Bowlen children will receive approximately $574 million if the bidding advances to $4 billion. Their uncle and non-voting minority partner John will get more than a billion bucks.
Based on the Panthers’ transaction, the official ownership settlement with the Broncos won’t occur until training camp begins in July.
However, the owners will be briefed on the Broncos’ situation this week.
The league leadership, especially commissioner Roger Goodell, is promoting African American controlling ownership for the first time in the NFL.
(I met in 1972 with a group of businessmen who sought an NFL expansion franchise with Black ownership to be called the Memphis Kings for the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Elvis Presley, “The King of Rock ‘N Roll’’. The NFL eventually awarded teams to Seattle and Tampa Bay.)
The Broncos have hired New York firms Allen & Company (investment banking) and Proskauer Rose LLP (law) to oversee the investigation of and auction among potential owners. Each company has been involved in major sports acquisitions, including the Panthers, the Nets and the Mets.
According to a well-placed NFL source, “multiple bidders, as many as a dozen’’ have reached out or been contacted about buying the Broncos.
Only a few have made their intentions known publicly.
When Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta lost out with their offer for the Panthers, the brothers, who owned Las Vegas casinos and the Ultimate Fighting Championships (which sold for $4 billion), said they still wanted to buy the next available NFL franchise. Rob Walton, the former Walmart chairman who primarily lives in Arizona but has a home in Aspen (on Billionaire Mountain), has expressed making an offer on the Broncos.
Todd Boehly, 46 and owner of Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, is a minority shareholder with the Dodgers and bought a percentage of the Lakers from Colorado’s Phil Anschutz last year. Boehly has been attempting to buy the Premier League’s Chelsea, but also is considering a bid for the Broncos. Michael Rubin, CEO of the world’s largest sports merchandise company, was outbid on the Panthers, but is a minority owner of the 76ers and the Devils. He hosted a party in Los Angeles at Spago’s before the Super Bowl attended by Kroenke, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and, among Hollywood and sports stars, Peyton and Eli Manning. Rubin would like to be involved with the Manning brothers on a Broncos buy.
Byron Allen, owner of Entertainment Studios, has said openly he is eager to own the Broncos. Allen has been in discussions with Goodell and the NFL staff. Billionaire Alec Gores, who just sold his Beverly Hills home for $70 million, is studying a tender.
The owners take another step in the process this week as they hope the price of football hikes. The Broncos won’t come cheap.