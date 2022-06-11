“Let me tell you about the rich. They are different from me and you.’’
— F. Scott Fitzgerald
"The rich were dull, and they drank too much, or they played too much backgammon.’’
— Ernest Hemingway
In 2010, Greg Boyd Penner — the husband of Walmart heir Carrie Walton Penner, the son of prominent Pasadena, Calif., sex therapists and the founder of investment management firm Madrone Capital Partners — paid $9,000 to enter the Ironman Executive Challenge triathlon against 26 men and women corporate competitors.
The 41-year-old Penner won the swimming, running, biking event with a time of 9 hours, 51 minutes and 43 seconds, qualifying him for the October Ironman World Championship at Kona, Hawaii, and earning him first-class resort accommodations, VIP status and an array of apparel.
Of the 1,600 eligible entries, Penner finished 316th at 9:51:41.
In 1983-84, Pat Bowlen placed 137th and 135th (with a personal best of 11:31:16) in the Ironman, and in 1985, Rob Walton was 597th at 12:52:12.
Broncos owners are different from us. They are rich and triathletes.
Instead of playing backgammon, they buy NFL franchises.
Bowlen was the Broncos’ principal owner from 1984 until 2014, when he stepped aside because of worsening Alzheimer’s. His mother, Arvella Woods Bowlen, and siblings John and Bill Bowlen and Marybeth Bowlen Jagger were partners in the purchase. Pat had five daughters and two sons with his first and second wives.
Samuel Robson Walton will be the new majority owner of the Broncos, and he had a daughter (Carrie) and two sons (Sam and Ben) with his second of three wives. All in the family will be involved again with the Broncos.
However, rather than a child of Bowlen's or Walton's, the next Broncos’ managing general partner most likely will be Penner — chairman of the board of Walmart since June 5, 2015.
The Georgetown graduate who earned an MBA at Stanford, will turn 52 on Dec. 19.
Interestingly, the Broncos’ past president of football operations also graduated from Stanford. John Elway has a one-year contract to serve as a Broncos’ senior adviser and has an office at the Broncos’ Dove Valley headquarters. John has desired to become a minority shareholder, but not in an executive’s role. There is no public indication that the Waltons want Elway on board, but they have been in contact with another former Broncos’ Hall of Fame quarterback: Peyton Manning, who eventually could be a minority owner and in a consulting capacity.
Manning has created a media company (aptly named Omaha) that recently signed a long-term deal with Caesars Entertainment. Peyton will not be a Broncos executive, either.
Additionally, the ownership consortium already includes Mellody Hobson, who is co-CEO of a Chicago investment company, Starbucks board of directors chair, and was named one of the 100 most powerful women in the world. She is married to “Star Wars’’ originator George Lucas.
The Broncos’ new ownership could form its own board of powerful people — and even reserve a position for Brittany Bowlen.
Will Penner step down from Walmart, Madrone Capital Partners and several company boards? The Broncos certainly need a 24/7 owner-CEO-president who oversees the business, the football operation and the NFL affiliation, and considers what current CEO Joe Ellis terms the owner’s No. 1 priority: the stadium’s future.
Truthfully, though, job one for the ownership must be to get the Broncos back into the playoffs and to a ninth Super Bowl. Job two would be signing Russell Wilson to a career-ending contract, and job three will be to regain the public trust and personal relationship Bowlen maintained with Broncos fanatics and all other Coloradans for four decades. The Walton family can’t afford to copy the cold connections of other families who own Denver sports franchises.
They must live here. California, Arkansas, Arizona, Hawaii and Aspen are not Denver.
When he bought the Broncos, Mr. B lived in Canada and Hawaii, but moved immediately to Cheesman Park, then bought a home in Cherry Hills and soon built new offices and practice facilities at Dove Valley. He was at work daily, giving up his other businesses to concentrate full-time on Broncos leadership.
Rob Walton has homes in Scottsdale, Ariz., Kona and Aspen.
The Penners’ primary residence is a $20 million mansion in Atherton, Calif. — 40 minutes south of San Francisco and in the richest ZIP code in the U.S. Their home in Aspen, another top-10 expensive ZIP code, is on a street near downtown. A neighbor who declined to be identified told The Gazette they “are a nice, classy couple.”
Penner said in a talk to a Stanford business class two years ago that he spent a week each month at the Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Ark., and daily collaborated with the company’s CEO. If Penner is in command, he can’t just delegate authority to “associates’’ and family members as his distant relative-in-law does with four Denver franchises, or name young Waltons to important scouting and corporate sponsorship positions as owner brothers have.
But, then, Penner arrives with an impressive business background over the past 30 years inside and outside the enormous international Walmart conglomerate, and the net worth of Carrie and Greg is estimated at about $5 billion. The mass of Waltons — not to be confused with the former popular and fictional TV family (“Good night, John Boy”) — owns 50% of Walmart stock and is America’s richest family at approximately $235 billion. The Broncos cost $4.65 billion.
Penner has not been linked with the NFL previously or aligned with professional sports franchises, but Carrie (who also has an undergraduate degree from Georgetown, where she met Greg, and an MBA from Stanford) and her husband have been major financial contributors to the Cardinal sports programs, and Greg was a member of the Stanford athletics board and designated as an honorary captain for one football game.
And, as Pat and Rob before him, Greg pulled off the Ironman.
Owning the Broncos, he’ll learn, is more demanding.
Greg can wear cowboy boots, but not a fur coat. In his first media conference, Penner should wear orange and blue and shout: “Broncos Country, let’s ride!’’
The Waltons can’t be different from Coloradans. And they must produce a fourth, then a fifth and more NFL championships.