Just as Captain Louis Renault was sarcastically “shocked to find that gambling is going on’’ at Rick’s Café in the movie “Casablanca,’’ I am similarly amused to hear that there may be disharmony at “Dove Valley.’’
As a neophyte sports columnist I wrote of an ABA team that had won only 19 games: “They are suffering from dissension.’’
The livid coach called me aside and said: “Show me a bunch that wins 33 percent of their games, and I’ll show you dissension.’’
The Broncos have won 30 percent of their 10 games. And therein lies the rub.
Losing breeds frustration, conflict, contention, even contempt.
Less than a year after the Broncos won their last Super Bowl, while losing seven of 11, offensive and defensive players got into a serious argument, and had to be separated, in the locker room after a 16-3 defeat to the Patriots. Tempers and tension commenced.
Disagreements and discord developed during 2017-2018 under Vance Joseph as the Broncos won 11 of 32 games. In the Josh McDaniels Error veteran players and, particularly, defensive assistants railed against the head coach and his quarterbacks coach — brother Ben McDaniels.
John Elway and Dan Reeves maintained a troubled relationship for years, and players (especially offensive linemen) and coaches (especially Mike Shanahan) sided with the quarterback against the head coach and five assistants who were pro-Reeves.
In 1976 four assistants, including a coordinator, would advise me of adverse aspects of John Ralston’s coaching, and, at season’s conclusion, “The Dirty Dozen’’ — 12 veterans — signed a petition that led to Ralston’s departure.
So, it’s not “shocking’’ that in a fourth season without the playoffs, grumbling, grousing and griping would exist inside and outside the Broncos headquarters and closed quarters. A majority of Broncos fanatics feel disgruntled and unfulfilled; we media maggots offer depressing assessments, and players and coaches are on opposing sides of the ball and the disagreements.
If, as everybody claims, the Broncos won those four games they were in to the end, everything would be hunky and dory. But they didn’t, and it’s not.
On Sunday, before the Broncos played in Minneapolis, a report from the website of CBS Sports was headlined: “Broncos’ Vic Fangio struggling to connect with players and coaches in first season in Denver.’’
Jason La Canfora’s story stated that Fangio’s “often gruff demeanor (is) rubbing many (players and coaches) the wrong way and creating internal tension within the team, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.’’
Fangio’s lack of “people skills,’’ his “overbearing’’ tone on the headset and “negative reaction to every offensive call’’ has “created issues in-game and otherwise.’’
The Broncos, the story states, also are enduring “lingering angst over an eventual sale of this franchise.’’
I was not one of those sources, but I am certainly more knowledgeable about the Broncos than someone elsewhere.
First, not one person associated with the Broncos or in the same time zone is anguishing over a future sale, since it won’t ever happen.
Does anybody really believe that while Courtland Sutton was receiving, running, throwing a pass Sunday, he was contemplating the franchise’s future? That’s a ludicrous belief. Brittany Bowlen will take over in several years.
Fangio is a very good, straightforward, occasionally humorous coach, and there was no disconnect with the players, except Emmanuel Sanders and two starters who were demoted.
The Broncos veterans wanted and needed a gruff, even overbearing, coach who would follow the clueless, phlegmatic regime of the previous coach.
And the rookies and young free agents care only about keeping their jobs, not what is said on a headset.
He’s not supposed to be their buddy.
I sincerely hope that Vic is protesting offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello’s calls. Who would hand off the ball to Noah Fant once in a lifetime, much less three times in one season? Or throw to him on the last-chance play when he commits pass interference, then can’t turn around for the catch?
Fangio has made a multitude of mistakes in his first year, but some are correctable, and many others are not his fault. We all know who is in control.
As the coach mused in Canton, Ohio: “Winning’s cured more ills than penicillin.”
The Broncos will win more in ’20, and the carping camp will dissipate.
Coach Fangio and Captain Renault would have had a beautiful friendship. Vic and the Broncos already have forged one.