Nathaniel Hackett is an E-Ticket – effulgent, enthusiastic, expressive, ebullient, eager, eclectic, entertaining, energetic, emotive, exhilarating, expialidocious.
BroncosWorld hasn’t been this excited about a new head coach since Mike Shanahan was hired 27 years ago this week. Three years later, on Jan. 25, 1998, Shanahan led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl championship over the Packers, the NFL team Hackett eventually would coach for. At 19 Nathaniel saw the Broncos beat the Chiefs and their offensive coordinator, Nathaniel’s dad, Paul, in the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The new coach and the old coach met Friday night at the restaurant named for Shanahan. They discussed Broncos, Hackett’s father and coaching. The Mastermind and the new Broncos' brain have a distinct bond.
Perhaps someday Hackett will lead the Broncos back to a Super Bowl title, and he’ll get his own Denver restaurant – serving Mexican food.
But, as general manager George Paton acknowledged at Friday’s press conference introducing Hackett, the Broncos “have a long way to go.’’ Their backers hope it takes a short time to get there.
Strangely enough, both Shanahan and Hackett became Broncos head coaches at the identical age of 42.
Hackett is acutely aware of Shanahan. He already has talked in Denver about his respect for the 1990s teams that won 46 games in three seasons and back-to-back titles. He has seen those Super Bowl trophies, and the third, in the Broncos’ headquarters. Hackett specifically was a fan of John Elway (and has asked for a signed jersey), Ed McCaffrey (now the coach at Northern Colorado) and (future Hall of Famer) Rod Smith.
As an assistant coach in the NFL since 2006, Hackett has been to @Mile High stadium only twice – in 2008 with the Bills (who won) and 2014 again with the Bills (who lost).
Unlike Hackett’s head coach in Green Bay (Matt LaFleur) and Rams and 49ers head coaches Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan (who confront in the NFC Championship Sunday) and San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Hackett is not a branch of the Mike Shanahan coaching tree. His agent, Richmond Flowers III, was, though, as an offensive assistant with the other four in Washington.
Yet, Hackett’s offensive coaching philosophy originated from the same source as those other coaches, his father’s and Mike’s.
All became disciples of the Bill Walsh West Coast Offense. Walsh, the 49ers’ coach from 1979-88, won three Super Bowls after developing a revolutionary offensive scheme that relied heavily on motion, defensive confusion, short passes and outside zone running.
Paul Hackett was Walsh’s quarterback/wide receivers coach from 1983-85 and would take the offense to other NFL and college teams he coached. After being fired by Dan Reeves in 1991, Mike Shanahan joined San Francisco as offensive coordinator for George Seifert, Walsh’s successor. There he learned the West Coast Offense and brought an evolved version back to Denver to merge with the late Alex Gibbs’ zone-blocking, one-cut run designs.
Gary Kubiak also coached then with the 49ers, who won a fourth Super Bowl, and later utilized the W.C.O. with the Texans and the Broncos. Shanahan taught the system to Kyle, Sean and Matt with a shotgun-style offense.
Nathaniel Hackett the young assistant absorbed Buffalo’s K-Gun Offense that was driven by Jim Kelly and has added to his repertoire at Buffalo, Jacksonville and, finally, Green Bay, where he was mentored by LaFleur in the improved, modernized West Coast modus operandi.
Full circle to the offensive values his father had been a significant part of decades earlier.
The younger Hackett proclaimed in his animated Friday Q-and-A session that he will return the West Coast to the Rocky Mountains. “The starting point is the outside zone . . .based off play (action) passes. You want defenses to have to cover the entire field.’’ Hackett promised to “take shots down the field. People in the stands love bombs. I loved watching John Elway throw the ball down the field to Ed McCaffrey on those boot-leg fakes.’’
Then the coach declared he “would be mixing in the West Coast principle with the drop-back (passing) game’’.
The offense must be “maneuverable’’ and “adjustable’’ to the talent the Broncos have, he said.
The bald Man in the Blue Suit hit the ground running at Dove Valley Saturday to evaluate and meet the Broncos’ coaches and players.
Nathaniel (which means “gift from God'' in Hebrew) Hackett begins his wild E-ticket ride in Colorado.