The opening day of Broncos training camp was spectacular, although the crowd at Dove Valley was smallish.
Montrell Washington was both.
Advertised generously as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, the Broncos’ rookie slot receiver caught a touchdown pass on a crossing pattern from "Backup Brett"’ Rypien, then later caught a compliment from starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson calls Washington "MW,"’ but Broncos faithful may name him "Dyno-Mite," "The Orange Flash" or "Avatar"’ (his favorite movie and his body frame).
He could become the latest version of the Broncos’ annual "camp phenom." Wait until you see him run a Washington post route or return a kickoff 98 yards. Montrell knows how to leave a trail of milk duds.
Washington played college football at Stanford, uh, Samford University in Homewood, Alabama. The Bulldogs play in the Football Championship Subdivision, the Southern Conference and Seibert Stadium, which seats 6,700. Washington led the FCS in all-purpose production in 2021 with 1,938 yards: 813 receiving, 742 returning kickoffs, 243 returning punts and 140 rushing.
Nevertheless, Montrell wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine, was ranked by CBS Sports 371st in the draft, and wasn’t ranked by Pro Football Focus at all. He didn’t expect to be drafted.
The Broncos selected Washington with the second of three picks in the fifth round at 162, and the national grades were "below average." George Paton was mocked for his odd choice, but the general manager believed that the undersized, underappreciated receiver could be the Broncos’ returner.
Wouldn’t it be a miracle if Washington ended up in Canton, Ohio? He spent years as a youth playing in Canton, Ga. However, after a sterling high school career, Montrell didn’t receive a major-college offer. He went off to Samford for five seasons (playing two in 2020 because of the pandemic).
But he’ll always own Florida. Last season, the SEC Gators scheduled Samford as a Hostess Cupcake Nov. 13 in Gainesville. Despite broken ribs, Montrell refused to sit out and would play for the first time in front of 70,000 at The Swamp. Washington literally did everything offensively. He threw a pass completion for 16 yards. He ran three times for 19 yards, including the first for a touchdown to give Samford a 6-0 lead. He caught 10 passes for 124 yards. He returned a kickoff 98 yards that put Samford ahead 35-28 in the second quarter as the Bulldogs bid for a mighty upset. His 39-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter cut the Gators’ advantage to 56-49, but weak Florida ultimately won, 70-52.
Broncos wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni was impressed enough by the extraordinary performance that he recommended Washington to new Broncos’ special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes, who helped persuade Paton to draft the smallish returner-receiver.
Russell became fascinated with Montrell in the off-season because he would arrive as early as the quarterback at the Broncos facility. Montrell was invited to Wilson’s home in California for off-season sessions and was the first to get there.
In his interview after the Broncos’ first workout Wednesday, Wilson mentioned a couple of veteran leaders, then, oddly enough, praised Washington’s work. Yet, Rypien was the quarterback who threw to Washington for the most striking connection in a red-zone phase in the presence of Russell, his famous wife, Ciara, their children and his entourage. Is eight enough? Russell thinks so, and Paton has no issues.
In contrast, Montrell has a buddy back home he trained with. And he does have a four-year contract for $3.97 million. He caught the pass and returned kicks Wednesday. He is a burner. In a Pro Day, Washington flashed the 40-yard dash in 4.38, which would have finished seventh among receivers if he had been able to participate in the Combine. It’s claimed that he has done 4.25. Montrell was a track-and-field athlete in high school in the 100- and 200-meters, relay, high jump and long jump.
After practice, Washington told The Gazette’s George Stoia that “Now, I actually know what I’m doing. I can kind of slow it down and be in the right spot and do my job. For me, I just need to take a deep breath and go play.’’
Montrell Washington got off to a special speedy start at Broncos training camp Wednesday. Can Flash finish fast?