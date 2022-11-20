Tears flow today like the Colorado River.
Thoughts and prayers don’t matter. Sympathy and compassion mean nothing. Five seconds of silence at a football game isn’t satisfactory.
All of us here have lost way too many people to mass murderers.
Again.
Damn it. How long and how often, oh, Lord.
As a citizen of and a sports columnist in this state for a half-century and four newspapers, my job is to write about games.
So, here’s my summation of the Broncos’ defeat to the Raiders:
Orange is a lemon. Our team is bitter, sour, harsh.
Enough of that story. If you want more information about a game that ended badly in overtime, look somewhere else.
What’s only important is that five people were killed, and 25 others were injured in a Colorado Springs nightclub.
I was at Columbine High School and the Aurora movie theater shortly after the shootings and wrote about the tragic events, and I covered 9/11 at ground zero in New York and the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, so I’m qualified to discuss the subject as an observer/opinionist.
The great state of Colorado, and the late state of so many victims, should be in the vanguard rather than in the background because we know what the problem is and what the solutions are. Yet, nobody does anything.
In case some, but not you and I, have forgotten:
1993 — An employee of a kids’ pizza restaurant shot to death four other workers and wounded one.
1999 — Two teenagers slaughtered 12 students and one teacher and injured 21 others at Columbine High School.
2006 — Those in a classroom in Bailey were taken hostage, and one harmless young woman was killed while trying to escape.
2007 — Two church organizations in Arvada and Colorado Springs were attacked by a shooter, who killed four and injured five.
2012 — At the midnight showing of a “Batman’’ movie in Aurora, a domestic terrorist murdered 12 patrons and wounded 71 others in the worst mass attack of its kind ever.
2015 — In Colorado Springs, three innocent people were randomly shot to death in one isolated incident on Halloween.
2015 — During a standoff at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic, a police officer, a mother of two and a military veteran were executed by a shooter, and nine others, including five policemen, were wounded.
2017 — A man walked into a Walmart store in Thornton and killed three.
2019 — At a private STEM school in Highlands Ranch, an 18-year-old male murdered one student and injured nine others.
2021 — A young man with a gun at a King Soopers in Boulder killed 10 customers, workers and a police officer.
2021 — Amid a birthday party in Colorado Springs, six adults were slain.
2021 — In multiple Denver and Lakewood locations, six people died and two were injured by a man with a gun.
2022 — In the latest awful, appalling occurrence, at a LGBTQ-oriented club in Colorado Springs, a 22-year-old male with a long rifle killed five and wounded 25.
The total of domestic terrorist gun-related deaths and injuries in Colorado locales has been 69 and 145.
Colorado used to seem such a safe, serene state with ski resorts, stock shows, state fairs and safe schools.
Not anymore.
Colorado is considered nationally and worldwide the epicenter of gun violence by solitary, merciless mass murderers acting idiotically for political, revengeful, hateful, unknown reasons. But they have one common weapon.
Schools, churches, grocery and big-box stores, clinics and clubs in the state’s town and cities, especially Colorado Springs, are not secure.
Where is next? Who is next? When is next? What is next? How is next?
We in Colorado cry a river.
Meanwhile, the Broncos lost their sixth consecutive game to the rival Raiders.