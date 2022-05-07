The Predators feel like a sad country song.
“What hurts the most was being so close," Rascal Flatts, a group that got its start in a Nashville bar, bemoaned.
Yet, Smashville became Thrashedville again. During the opening round of the NHL playoffs against the Avalanche, the Predators were oh-so-close in Game 2 at 1-1 and in Game 3 at 3-3. But the mightier Avs prevailed in overtime Thursday and won Saturday going away, just as they did in Game 1 and just as the Flatts’ ex in the song.
This series is over before it’s over.
But, more important than the Avs’ triumph Saturday is the health of goalie Darcy Kuemper, who was gouged in the right eye area by a wayward stick with a knife-like edge, immediately dropped to the ice with just under a minute remaining in the opening period, and had to be helped off with his face shrouded by a towel.
Eye injuries, especially for goaltenders, are the worst. When Kuemper, a significant reason for the Avalanche success during the regular season and the first two postseason games, couldn’t return; there was fear that he could be permanently damaged or, at least, out of the rest of the playoffs.
However, coach Jared Bednar provided a positive prognosis after the game, saying that Kuemper’s wound doesn’t seem to be so serious. Despite swelling, and perhaps the need for stitches near the eye, Kuemper still had clear vision.
Shockingly, Bednar even suggested that Kuemper might play in Game 4, although with the Avs advancing soon to the next series, they most likely will be cautious and guarded with a goalie who was among the top five in the league this season and had allowed only four goals in almost 2⅓ games against the Preds.
Backup veteran goalie Pavel Francouz, an Avs periodic starter in the past, came in cold, stopped two shots in the latter moments of the first period, led the Avalanche out to the rink for the second period, and played admirably, permitting only two power-play goals the rest of the day while producing 18 saves.
The Avalanche must be hopeful that Kuemper will get several days of rest and treatment before the team moves on.
Kuemper turned 32 Thursday. He has turned back 57 Nashville attempts so far.
The Predators weren’t so fortunate with their new rock-star goalie, Connor Ingram.
One game a peacock, the next a feather duster. Ingram came out of nowhere in the series’ first game to take over in the nets when the Avalanche were skating the Predators out of Ball Arena. He played well. In the second game, Ingram gave Nashville a herculean effort with 49 saves before being overwhelmed by a Cale Makar howitzer in overtime.
Saturday, Ingram was a mere human. The Avs burned him with goals in their first four power plays. Then he wandered foolishly behind the cage as the Avalanche scored into a vacated vault.
With another empty-netter near the conclusion, the Avs have scored seven goals in two different games and a total of 16 in three, compared to the Predators’ six overall.
The Predators haven’t led one second in 180 minutes.
Bridgestone Arena supposedly is one of the loudest in the NHL. It was stone-quiet throughout most of the third period after the Predators’ tie became just a memory as the Avs poured in four goals.
Blow your horn, Gabriel. The Avs’ captain, Gabe Landeskog, who had missed 31 games after undergoing knee surgery in mid-March, returned for Game 1. In Game 3, he had two goals and two assists. The knee seems sound again.
The other riches were spread.
Of course, Nate Mackinnon scored his fourth goal in the series. Makar now has two goals and five assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Towes each contributed a goal and an assist. Six other Avs had goals or assists.
If the Predators believed that their form in the second game would carry over at home, it generated a rush only about half the third game. Silly penalties, stupid turnovers, a coach’s goal challenge that was not overturned, leaky goaltending and a lack of defense was their undoing. And the Avs’ hits (47) just kept coming.
The Avalanche put on a performance worthy of a concert at the Grand Ole Opry.
The Predators must hurt. They aren’t close.