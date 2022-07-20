In the tradition of frogs and princes, the Rockies drafted 223 pitchers from 2010 to 2019 and found seven semi-quality major league starters.
The odds of ending up with a Kyle Freeland (44-47), a Jon Gray (53-49), a Chad Bettis (31-31) or even an Eddie Butler (6-16 over three seasons with the Rox) or a Tyler Anderson (18-24 in four years) are ever so slight.
In 2013, when the Rockies chose Gray in the first round (and Ryan McMahon in the second), during one stretch of the draft the franchise picked pitchers in 16 of 17 and 18 of 20 rounds. Only Gray ever reached the mound with the Rox.
As usual, the Rox continued their ceaseless search for pitchers in the 2022 draft, and they weren’t alone, but 21 of the 30 teams chose position players in the first round.
The vast majority of those 223 high school and college pitchers in 10 drafts never advanced out of the minors. But the Rockies have kept trying to discover pitching treasures — especially with the 18 who have been taken in the first round during the franchise’s existence.
Right-handed hurler Gabriel Hughes was No. 19 Sunday.
From Zags to riches, Hughes will earn a $4.98 million bonus for his 10-spot slot value. Will he be shades of Gray or shadows of Mark Mangum? The 6-foot-5 Hughes, who turns 21 next month, had an 8-3 record with a 3.21 ERA at Gonzaga the past season.
The Rox didn’t go fish for pitch with the 31st choice (compensation for the loss of Trevor Story), grabbing Florida Gators’ outfielder Sterlin Thompson, who became 21 last month. He will return to Colorado. Sterlin was born in Longmont, but his family moved to horse country in Ocala, Fla., when he was 1. He grew up, however, as a fan of the Rockies, especially Troy Tulowitzki.
And at 38th, the Rockies selected outfielder Mike Beck from the school that once produced the Rockies’ next Baseball Hall of Famer.
But the Rockies once again overwhelmingly favored pitchers, choosing throwers with 16 of their 22 choices and 10 of their last 11.
But you’ve got to love the exception at the 566th and third-base position in the MLB draft — Skyler Messinger, who played for Kansas, then Texas, and is from Colorado’s own Niwot. Why not?
Assorted seamheads ranked the Rockies’ draft results from a B-minus to second overall behind the Mets, and Hughes received grades in the B-C territory. Following the completion of the three-day draft in Los Angeles, the rating of the Rockies’ farm organization has improved to 19-21 from the bottom five of many years past. The Rockies’ owner-CEO told me two years ago he pays no attention to such rankings. But, then, he probably doesn’t look at the standings, either.
Interestingly, the Rockies were represented at the draft by the team’s most successful manager — Clint Hurdle, who was named a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt last Christmas. Hurdle, who won 534 games from 2002 to 2009 and led the Rox to the 2007 World Series, has maintained a faint silhouette during his comeback, but he could become more public again.
In February, Bud Black signed a one-year contract extension to the conclusion of the 2023 season. Despite a 392-409 record in his sixth season and his fourth consecutive year of mediocrity, Black won’t be fired. He still is living off the five postseason games in 2017-18 and a very contented relationship with his players and team executives.
If, though, a managerial opening, specifically in Toronto or Kansas City — two cities where Black pitched and has strong relationships — were to be available, he might consider leaving without a long-term deal and an improved roster. The two previous Rox managers, Jim Tracy and Walt Weiss, bolted rather than stay with the team’s ownership and leadership.
Hurdle would be the owner’s quick fix.
After the All-Star break, the Rockies are entering the second phase of the season dead last in the division (18½ games behind the Dodgers) but alive, barely, in the wild-card race in seventh (6½ back). Problem is, the Rox are 15-27 on the road with 39 remaining.
Someday, frogs might turn into princes or pitchers.