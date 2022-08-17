Orange Crushed again.
For the 35th consecutive year (1988-2023) Randy Gradishar will not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The enduring snub is inexcusable.
The former Broncos inside linebacker – NFL defensive player of the year in 1978, seven-time Pro Bowler and all-AFC first or second teamer in eight seasons – was denied in his 20 years of original eligibility and has not been called upon as a senior candidate, even in the 10-player Centennial Class of 2020.
Although he made the final dozen for 2023, the 70-year-old Gradishar was not picked among the three potential inductees Wednesday. The Hall of Fame’s senior subcommittee chose ex-Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko, Bengals cornerback Ken Riley and Bears-Cowboys outside linebacker Chuck Howley.
From 1974-83 Randy was the heart and leader of the Orange Crush defense, one of the most outstanding in pro football history.
According to the influential Pro Football Reference, Gradishar is the 12th highest-rated middle or inside linebacker of all time in its Hall of Fame monitor. Seven linebackers ranked above Randy already are in the Hall of Fame, and the other four are in the active category. Four classified below Randy have been inducted.
Gradishar, who absolutely is qualified, will receive more legitimate opportunities when the Hall considers three nominees in 2024 and ‘25.
But this process has been tortuous for Randy, who has been on the precipice several times, and his family and legions of fans in Colorado. Since 1988 the late Dick Connor, I, Adam Schefter and Jeff Legwold – all four of us were writers for both The Rocky Mountain News and The Denver Post and Hall of Fame selection committee members – have tried, in presentations and lobbying efforts, to persuade the Hall of Fame voters to honor Randy.
He’s come close.
My strongest argument was that Randy should represent the Orange Crush, one of three most famous and dominate defenses in the NFL from 1976-1981, and all Broncos pre-John Elway. Not one career Broncos player would be inducted before Elway became the first in 2004.
Eventually, Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, in 2019, and 10 players with meaningful ties to the Broncos have earned a Hall of Fame bust. The players are Elway (2004), Gary Zimmerman (2008), Floyd Little (2010), Shannon Sharpe (2011), Terrell Davis (2017), Brian Dawkins (2017), Champ Bailey (2019), Steve Atwater (2020), John Lynch (2021) and Peyton Manning (2021).
Willie Brown played for the Broncos from 1963-66 before being traded to the Raiders. Tony Dorsett was with the Broncos in 1988-89 after 11 seasons with the Cowboys. Ty Law played seven games for the Broncos in 2009 at the end of his 11-year career. Mac Speedie was inducted into the Hall in ’20 because of his affiliation with the Cleveland Browns as a player, but he also was an assistant and head coach with the Broncos from 1964-66. Stan Jones, a Hall of Fame offensive-defensive lineman primarily with the Bears, served as a long-time assistant twice with the Broncos. Doak Walker, one of the greatest running backs ever in college and pro football, was a Broncos’ assistant in 1966. Raymond Berry, a Hall of Fame receiver, coached the Broncos’ quarterbacks in 1992, and Mike Munchak, a Hall of Fame guard, spent 2019-20 as the Broncos’ offensive line coach.
One of two former Broncos head coaches could be a candidate for Canton next year. The late Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan are among the 12 finalists who will be judged next week by the contributors subcommittee. Only one contributor will be chosen, so Reeves and Shanahan are competing again as they did in Super Bowl XXXIII.
Broncos alumni who should be evaluated for elevation to the Hall are DeMarcus Ware, who finished his career in Denver and will be eligible in 2023; Karl Mecklenburg, who is No. 14 on the linebackers Hall of Fame monitor list; wide receiver Rod Smith; center Tom Nalen (five Super Bowls in 14 seasons), Rich “Tombstone” Jackson, the best defensive end in football from 1967-72; safety Dennis Smith (six Super Bowls) and cornerback Louis Wright, who justifies being a second representative from the Orange Crush.
Floyd Little, who died Jan. 1 of 2021, was forced to wait 35 years.
Randy Gradishar unequivocally deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his 36th year of Great Expectations.