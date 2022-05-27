Six ticks to overtime in Game 6, Darren Helm, who hadn’t scored a goal in the playoffs in six years, was at the helm and did a deep six on the St. Louis Blues.
Bravo, Avalanche!
On the 20th anniversary of the last season the Avs were in the Western Conference Finals, they are back.
Avalanche vs. Oilers will be the 3M Series because of matched megastars Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.
But Friday night belonged to Avalanche lesser light center Helm, winger J.T. Compher and defenseman Josh Manson.
Helm scored the winning goal in the Avalanche’s 3-2 victory on a spectacular shot 19 minutes and 54 seconds into the final period. Compher scored tying goals twice – the first 9:34 into the first period and the second 10:18 into the second period.
And Manson, who’d scored the overtime goal in the opening game of the series, produced the greatest block of the Avalanche postseason. It should be called a save because Manson saved the Avs after goalie Darcy Keumper slid out of the crease and left the goal untended. Manson drove into the empty goal and absorbed a mortar in the chest to turn back the Blues’ best chance to reach a seventh game in the second round.
The Oilers-Avalanche confrontation will also be a father-son affair. Josh’s dad Dave was a long-time defenseman and has been an Oilers’ assistant since February of this year.
McDavid has been sensational throughout his career and throughout the playoffs – especially at the end Thursday night in the series with the Flames when he scored in the extra period. MacKinnon is about the only player in the league who could challenge McDavid for supremacy in the current playoffs. And Makar is the premier defenseman left in the Cup chase.
Lord Stanley, who donated the trophy, would be proud of the trio.
This may not be a series for the aged Stanley, but it could be a series for the ages based on how the teams have played so far.
The Avs dominated the Blues, who had prevailed in Denver in Game 5, for much of Friday evening and certainly was the superior team. But they couldn’t really solve goalie Ville Husso, who made 36 saves.
But the Avalanche’s 39th shot, by Helm, put away Husso and the Blues.
The Avs dictated on the ice in the opening period with shots on goal (13-7), faceoffs (11-9), blocked shots (2-0), takeaways (5-1) and command of the rushes.
But the Blues scored the only goal with exactly a minute left. Justin Faulk was unguarded on the right side and had a free lane to the goal, slapping the puck off Kuemper’s right elbow into the upper side of the nets.
There has been a trend in the series. In the third period of the fifth game the Blues scored in the last 58 seconds. In the first period of Game 6 the Blues scored as the Avs again let down.
For most of the second period the Avalanche controlled the play, doubling the Blues in shots and skating circles around the home team. The Avs tied the score.
But the Blues replied for a 2-1 lead after two.
Yet, Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson seemed to be involved in all the action. His shot rebounded off Ville Husso, and T.J. Compton, camped with his back to the goal, grabbed it, did a 180-degree turn and shocked the Blues.
However, minutes later Manson let the puck escape his stick near center ice, and the Blues had a 2-on-1. Manson was chasing and dropped down to block, but Kuemper was beaten. He had given up seven goals in five periods.
Manson came to the rescue later in the period when Kuemper was caught sliding out of the crease, and the net was momentarily unminded. But Manson took over in goal and blocked a sure score.
The final 20 minutes would determine if the Avalanche moved on to play the Oilers, or would have to endure a game seven at home Sunday evening.
Manson’s dad Dave played in the NHL from 1986-2006 for six different teams.
So the conference finals, with the Avs owning the extra game if it goes seven, will be between the elder and the young Mansons, MacDavid and MacKinnon and the two best teams in the wild west of the United States and Canada.
Hallelujah!