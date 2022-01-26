The Broncos have hired four former quarterbacks as head coaches.
Kevin O’Connell could become the fifth. The 36-year-old Rams offensive coordinator is expected to hold a second interview in Denver early next week.
The other two finalists are Nathaniel Hackett, who met with the Broncos at Dove Valley Tuesday, and Dan Quinn, who was continuing his NFL tour in Chicago Wednesday, but hasn’t scheduled a trip to Colorado.
One of the three will be coach here.
Three of those previous QBs/HCs led the franchise to 277 victories, six Super Bowls and all three championships. The fourth was the Broncos’ original head coach – and won only seven of 28 games.
O’Connell served short stints as a quarterback with six NFL teams (playing in only two regular-season games) and has been the quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator with three teams, including the one that will play in the NFC Championship Sunday.
A quarterback for four years at San Diego State, which has produced former NFL coaches Don Coryell, John Madden and Joe Gibbs, O’Connell was a teammate for three seasons with Aztecs’ quarterback-wide receiver Darren Moughey, who has just finished his 10th season with the Broncos and his first as the Broncos’ director of player personnel and a member of general manager George Paton’s search committee.
The Broncos’ previous coaches who were college quarterbacks were Frank Filchock (1960-61), Dan Reeves (1981-92), Mike Shanahan (1995-2008) and Gary Kubiak (2015-16). Filchock was an Indiana University QB, then played for eight NFL and CFL teams. Reeves was the quarterback at South Carolina before joining the Cowboys as a running back for eight seasons, then as an assistant coach for eight more before getting his first head coaching job with the Broncos.
Reeves gave Shanahan his first NFL opportunity as an assistant in 1984 after picking Kubiak the year before in the draft’s eighth round.
Shanahan was a quarterback at Eastern Illinois in 1972 when, in a scrimmage, a kidney was ruptured, and he nearly died. Mike couldn’t play again, so he became a student assistant.
Kubiak, a Texas A&M quarterback, became John Elway’s backup and a coach-in-training with the Broncos for nine seasons.
Reeves was the Broncos’ coach for three Super Bowls (all losses). Shanahan was wide receivers coach, then offensive coordinator. Shanahan, who was the Raiders’ coach for less than two seasons, won three Super Bowls with the 49ers as coordinator and as the Broncos’ head coach. Kubiak reached seven Super Bowls – three as a player in Denver, one with the 49ers, two more as the coordinator with the Broncos and the last as the Broncos’ head coach for Super Bowl 50.
Eight of the franchise’s head coaches – including three of the past four -- had backgrounds in defense. Quinn and Hackett were defensive players in college.
O’Connell set the Aztecs’ quarterback rushing record (1,312 yards) and was a captain all four seasons, playing in 39 games and starting 21. He was drafted in the third round by the Patriots in 2008, but appeared in just two games before being released. O’Connell then had brief stays with the Lions, the Jets, the Dolphins, the Jets again and, finally, the Chargers in 2012.
O’Connell remained in San Diego and joined Whitfield Athletix, a training academy for high school and college quarterbacks. His most prominent student before the 2014 draft was Johnny Manziel, selected in the first round by the Browns. Interestingly, in Manziel’s second season, O’Connell was the surprise hire as quarterbacks coach in Cleveland. A year later he went to the 49ers, then onto Washington, where he became offensive coordinator in 2019. Two years ago Sean McVay lured him away as the Rams’ coordinator.
McVay calls plays, but O’Connell devises game plans and does the other usual coordinator duties. The Rams ranked ninth in the league, just ahead of the Packers, in overall yardage (6,325 yards) and points per game (27.1).
Former NFL quarterbacks who became head coaches have produced mixed results. Kubiak, Tom Flores and Doug Pederson won Super Bowls. Bart Starr, Otto Graham, Steve Spurrier, Jim Zorn and Filchock were ex-QBs who failed.
Paton stated his principal search engine was leadership, but it’s certain the GM seeks someone who will improve the Broncos’ offense, particularly at quarterback, “the most important position in sports,’’ he said.
Can Hackett hack it and bring Aaron Rodgers? Can Quinn find another Kyle Shanahan to run the offense? Can O’Connell be the Broncos’ quarterback whisperer?