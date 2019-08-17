Trailblazer, pioneer for women’s sport, businesswoman and mother are among the accurate descriptors for Arlene Pieper Stine, 89, but Debi Holton summed her up more succinctly.
“I don’t know what else to say other than the fact that she is a badass,” Holton said.
Holton, a Falcon resident, was one of roughly 30 inspired women running and hiking from the Pikes Peak Cog Railway in Manitou Springs to the top of Pikes Peak on Saturday. The group donned white hats, shirts and shorts — matching Pieper Stine’s outfit when she became the first woman to officially complete a marathon in the United States in 1959. In celebration of the 60th anniversary of her 9-hour, 16-minute finish, some even tied blouses into a knot just above the waist to replicate the outfit as much as possible.
The technicolor shoes and lightweight backpacks were the only noticeable differences. Pieper Stine reportedly wore tennis shoes purchased at a dime store and climbed the mountain before there were aid stations, while Saturday’s crew laced up footwear most frequently found at specialty running stores with price points around $100 and could carry additional snacks, gels and liquids in their packs.
“We’re celebrating her,” Kari Taylor-Romero said. “And they are trying to push the image of more women runners doing distances that people didn’t think they could do before.”
Treks up and down the mountain have elevated meaning for Taylor-Romero. Eleven years ago, she weighed north of 250 pounds and couldn’t run a mile after suffering a heart attack at 31.
Now, she races just about every weekend alongside her husband, Gerald, and has more than 100 marathons to her name.
“This is like my little victory every year,” Taylor-Romero said.
Among the hopeful summiteers setting out before Saturday’s sunrise were a handful attempting their first trip up America’s Mountain. Taylor-Romero, who is going for her eighth straight Pikes Peak double (Ascent and Marathon in consecutive days) next weekend, offered some advice to her first-timer friends.
“Not to stop above tree line, even if it’s one slow step at a time, you don’t want to stop up there,” she said, noting a previous mistake.
“Even if it’s a crawl.”
Holton is going for her first Pikes Peak Marathon next weekend after moving to Colorado from Wisconsin three years ago. She’s summited a handful of times before Saturday and has a Pikes Peak Ultra 50-miler behind her .
“I did not run trails or climb mountains. Now, it’s like ‘Oh my God, what have I been missing my whole life,’” Holton asked as she climbed the final paved stretch of Ruxton Avenue.
“I’m one of those people that just kinda jumps right in, so that’s why I think that Arlene kinda inspires me because I kind of do things backwards and out of the norm. She’s just awesome.”
Pieper Stine’s inspiration back in 1959 was a little out there, as it was a marketing tactic for a gym the mother of three at the time operated, Arlene’s Health Studio, according to a WBUR article. Her daughter Kathy, 9 at the time, completed the Ascent the same day her mom made history.
Nearly 10 years after Pieper Stine’s finish, Roberta Gibb and Kathrine Switzer made news by becoming the first women to complete the Boston Marathon. Gibb did so as an unregistered bandit, and Switzer used her initials to sign up. Women weren’t allowed to run Boston until 1970, but there were never such restrictions on Pikes Peak.
“I always thought Kathrine Switzer was the first person, because she’s the one that gets all the publicity,” Holton said. “And then to find out that the first one was actually Pikes Peak, that’s pretty badass. To me, that’s what I enjoyed is the fact that not only did she not do a famous one, but she did probably one of the hardest ones in the country, you know, before trail running was cool.”
Pieper Stine left the state in the years following her only marathon and was unable to be located for years. According to her bio in the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, inducted in 2016, she did not know of her place in running history until race officials were able to track her down and notify her in 2009.
A badass indeed.