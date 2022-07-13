Martha Angelone looks around at competitors up to double her age and always has the same thought: Why weren't they allowed earlier?

The sport of breakaway roping was added within the last two years to the professional rodeo circuit and has been growing ever since. Angelone competed Wednesday in the opening day of the 2022 Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, and couldn't help but smile.

The days of practicing with little payoff have given way to the exact opposite. After its addition, the sport's never been busier for her and other breakaway competitors.

"We just think this is amazing," Angelone said. "This event wasn't even added to the biggest circuit until now. Getting to compete in front of this many people on a dang Wednesday night is amazing — the atmosphere really gets you going.

"Last year, we started to go to different rodeos, but this year's just been insane, we've been all over."

Before her start in the now-larger event and first-place time Wednesday, Angelone was bartending and competing in team rope competitions on the side.

The addition to the NFR Open has given entrants both a chance to shine in front of bigger crowds, but also an opportunity to make more money in the sport with a bigger pot.

"Breakaway just never paid well, and team rope did," Angelone said. "All of us are just loving it, even on the bad days. We're blessed to finally get this opportunity."

As she looks over the crowd, the still-young-herself roper sees the past versions of herself.

Middle and high school girls were dispersed all across the crowd, and it's been a further inspiration for Angelone and company — they were raised watching it, and developed a love they hope is now spreading faster.

"There's 100's of people even scattered on the balconies here," Angelone said. "We're going from one rodeo to another, and we're getting the chance to inspire more young girls.

"I hope that whenever those little girls come, they can have a chance when they reach our level. We're basically paving the way — the guinea pigs of a new sport."

Thursday, breakaway roping icon, Erin Johnson of Fowler, CO, will get her chance to qualify for Friday's action. At 42, she's seen every step of growth that Angelone is now involved in as well.

The sport may be young, and the competitors may stray young too, but the path is being paved for the youngest of fans to one day see themselves on the jumbo screens throughout Norris Penrose and beyond.