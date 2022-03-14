For all the impactful wins, individual records and unprecedented team accomplishments the Air Force women’s basketball program has experienced this season, it hadn’t all been distilled into a singular moment.
Until Sunday night.
The WNIT’s field was announced on a computer screen and the Falcons – a program that had never advanced to a postseason tournament – were in the field.
“When you see your name, when you see ‘Air Force’ up there on the screen, going to the NIT, it’s just a thrill,” said coach Chris Gobrecht, who was watching the bracket unveil with the coaching staff. “It’s hard to describe. It’s just a thrill.”
Word quickly spread among the players, who were watching separately.
“Nikki (McDonald) sent to our group message, in all caps, ‘We MADE IT,’” said senior Cierra Winters, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. “That’s how I found out. Immediately, I called some of our teammates.”
The Falcons (18-13) learned late Monday morning they would open the 64-team tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT at San Francisco (17-15), the third-place finisher in the West Coast Conference.
The news set in motion a scramble for information and a quick video study of the Dons.
“I think it would be a reasonable matchup for us,” said Gobrecht, noting San Francisco’s across-the-board size, basketball IQ, off-ball movement and roster loaded with international players. “Their strengths are not necessarily things that we can’t handle.”
The winner will face the winner of UC Irvine and UCLA.
The Falcons are joined in their 16-team portion of the bracket by Mountain West foes Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming. The brackets are largely arranged geographically. The teams located farthest east among the 16 are Tulsa and North Texas and six are in California.
The WNIT includes multiple teams from major conferences, including Alabama, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Vanderbilt.
And for the first time, it will include Air Force – a program that had never posted a winning season in 25 years since moving up to Division I and averaged five overall victories and one conference win per season for its first 20 years at the D1 level. This year the Falcons won 18 games and 11 during the conference season.
“It’s almost a dream come true in some ways,” Gobrecht said of the invitation and particularly its meaning to a senior class that has been so instrumental in that growth.
This year also saw senior Riley Snyder become the team’s all-time scoring leader in the D1 era and saw the team advance to the Mountain West Tournament semifinals for the first time.
Now, they’re playing beyond that tournament for the first time.
“It’s awesome,” Winters said. “There are a lot of people who aren’t practicing today, so it’s really just a privilege.”