DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche let the San Jose Sharks hang out Saturday night, but remained a step ahead.
Mikko Rantanen helped along Devon Toews’ third-period shot and found himself with the game-winner in a 4-3 victory at Ball Arena.
Colorado was thin on defense and Toews, Cale Makar and Patrik Nemeth logged the most ice time. Two blue liners not known for providing the Avalanche with offense found their way onto the scoresheet.
Nemeth scored in the third period, a slap shot off the crossbar and in. It was his first Colorado goal since Nov 21, 2018. He spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings before returning at the trade deadline.
Conor Timmins had two assists, one more than his career total through 25 games. Timmins put the puck right in front of Nathan MacKinnon during a lengthy 4-on-4. MacKinnon tapped it in to tie the game.
“Tonight he seemed to be rolling,” Timmins said. “So when he’s like that, you’ve just got to give him the puck and good things tend to happen. That’s kind of what I tried to do tonight.”
Defensemen Samuel Girard and Ryan Graves were injured Friday and did not play. Girard will be out two weeks, “give or take,” coach Jared Bednar said. Graves’ timeline was less clear.
“I don’t think it’s just on the defensemen,” Nemeth said. “We’re defending as a five-man unit out there, and I think we did a good job of that.”
Right off a faceoff, Andre Burakovsky sank a shot through traffic to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead during the second period.
The Avalanche offense was churning early in the middle period. Carl Soderberg’s shot hit something and traveled across the crease, hovering just short of the goal line. Valeri Nichushkin’s rebound burial was waved off immediately as Sharks goaltender Josef Korenar’s (40 saves) helmet had come off.
In between those chances, the Sharks’ Alexander Barabanov scored with Gabriel Landeskog in the penalty box for goaltender interference.
Devan Dubnyk (22 saves) made the initial save on Evander Kane before Logan Couture followed up on the Sharks’ second goal. Tomas Hertl scored after Rantanen to charge up the final few minutes.
“More jump. Better shot mentality, a little better net presence too,” Bednar said.
“Last game we relied on our special teams and tonight I thought we were pretty good 5-on-5.”