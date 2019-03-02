Joe Tyran had the go-ahead goal in the third period and Air Force pushed through its scoring issues to beat Holy Cross and clinch the third seed and home ice in the Atlantic Hockey playoffs.
Matt Pulver set up Brady Tomlak for the insurance goal and the 4-2 final Saturday night at Cadet Ice Arena.
Coach Frank Serratore said afterward that the team was simulating a playoff game.
“I got into them after the second period. ‘Anything other than a win is going to be unacceptable here. Don’t go and just get the next one, get the next four,’” he said.
“They didn’t get the next four, but they got the next two.”
Billy Christopoulos made 25 saves as he and the six other seniors were honored.
Air Force outshot Holy Cross 12-4 in the first period but went into the break down 1-0. After Logan Ferguson put the Crusaders up, the Falcons had nearly full two minutes of 5-on-3 they couldn’t convert.
The drastic advantage didn’t suit the Falcons, proved by Walker Sommer when he tied it up with a backhander on a breakaway while the teams were 4-on-4. Matt Koch assisted on the goal.
Koch fired through traffic to make it 2-1, but the lead lasted less than two minutes as Jay Mackie took advantage of an odd bounce.
The teams split the final regular-season series. The Falcons (16-13-5, 14-10-4 AHC) have a bye week before starting the postseason in the quarterfinals, where they'll face either sixth-seeded Niagara or 11th Canisius.