There was little update offered on two potential additions to the Denver Broncos’ long list of missing players, but injuries to tight end Noah Fant and wide receiver KJ Hamler didn’t sound serious.
Fant (ankle) and Hamler (hamstring) are still being evaluated and they “may or may not miss time.” Hamler’s hamstring injury is not the same one he suffered in training camp, coach Vic Fangio said. They could play in Week 5, but could be out a couple of weeks.
Fangio said running back Phillip Lindsay could have played Thursday against the New York Jets, physically and mentally. He was held back due to lack of practice time.
“I didn’t think it would be the fair thing to play him, nor the prudent thing,” Fangio said.
The coach added quarterback Drew Lock, out with a right shoulder injury, is 50-50 to play against the Patriots. Fangio is looking for him to be fully healthy, throwing without hesitation and without altering delivery.
If he’s not ready, the Broncos (1-3) will return to Brett Rypien, who had an uneven outing but still led the team to its first win Thursday. He finished 19-of-31 for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Fangio mentioned the first interception but said he was “overall very pleased with his play.”
Fangio is not as optimistic cornerback A.J. Bouye will return for Week 5.
No beef here
At the end of the game Thursday, Fangio didn’t stick around for pleasantries. He directed traffic off the field, lightly towing Garett Bolles, and skipped the chance to shake hands with New York coach Adam Gase. He said afterward it was to prevent a confrontation as personal fouls riled up the sideline.
Fangio reiterated that this wasn’t due to rumored bad blood.
He said he exchanged texts with Gase, reportedly on the hot seat even before the loss that sent his Jets to 0-4, after the game and they spoke Friday.
Fangio said he made a quick decision to de-escalate.
“I just didn’t want any situation to happen there that would be an embarrassment to the league and the teams,” Fangio said.
“I thought I was doing the prudent thing. I don’t think -- I know I was.”