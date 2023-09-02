Zac Larrier won the quarterback job for Air Force, then showed everyone why.

The senior, making his first start, ran for 99 yards and completed an 84-yard touchdown pass as the Falcons throttled Robert Morris 42-7 Saturday in a season-opening mismatch in front of 30,142 at an under-construction Falcon Stadium.

Air Force had not publicly announced a starting quarterback as it spent most of the offseason considering three players to replace Haaziq Daniels, but Larrier not only started, but took each snap until late in the third quarter when Jensen Jones came in as the Falcons began emptying their bench.

Larrier has won multiple Mountain West 200-meter track championships.

“Part of it was some of the top-end speed,” coach Troy Calhoun said when explaining the decision at quarterback, that was made about 10 days before the opener. “That was an aspect of it. There is something about Zac. Every person is contagious. We tell our guys all the time, you know what, you either add to the chemistry of a team or you’re taking from it. There’s no neutral. I think you can look at Zac, any team that he’s been a part of, he just elevates others. He just has that kind of soul and character. He’s pretty unique that way, and he does have juice.”

Larrier ran for a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then connected with Jared Roznos on the 84-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

It was the first completion of Larrier’s career and the first catch for Roznos.

“It was surreal, to be honest,” Roznos said. “That’s the type of catch that you only dream of as a kid. So, when it actually happened it was something else.”

The Falcons led 28-0 at halftime. At one point the Colonials – an FCS program that went 0-11 last year – had run 20 plays, and half had gone for zero or negative yardage.

There was one dramatic sequence in the game, despite the non-competitive nature of the scoreboard.

After Air Force’s Cade Harris muffed a punt in the third quarter, Robert Morris took possession at the Falcons’ 15-yard line. They drove in and had two snaps at the Air Force 1-yard line, with the Falcons holding firm as the first-string defense grew emotional in its effort to preserve a shutout.

“It was pretty intense,” said senior defensive end PJ Ramsey, who made one of the stops on the goal-line. “We wanted to have a shutout with the ones out there. We wanted a shutout for the whole defense, but especially the ones.”

The shutout was ultimately lost against the backup defense in the fourth quarter, but the win was still statistically dominant for the Falcons as they outgained Robert Morris 469-156 and led 24-9 in first downs. Fifteen Air Force players ran the ball. Larrier’s 99 rushing yards on 14 carries led the way, followed by senior tailback John Lee Eldridge III (72 yards on four carries), sophomore fullback Dylan Carson (50 on five) and senior fullback Owen Burk (six for 37).

It had the start of a new era under Larrier, but Calhoun wasn’t ready to look too far ahead after one game.

“We’re not going to rush to judgement,” said Calhoun, who is 17-0 in openers at Air Force. “My goodness, you can go out there and throw seven really good innings one outing and the next maybe not so much.”

Next, Air Force will be on the road against Sam Houston State, which is playing its first season at the FBS level after moving up from FCS.