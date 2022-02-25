The same news is good news for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram, who has dealt with lingering issues involving past head injuries. Colorado coach Jared Bednar said at the morning skate Friday that Byram had skated again earlier that day, something he'd recently resumed.
“Obviously he’s making progress,” Bednar said. “We’re hopeful that at some point here he’ll be able to come back and join us.”
Byram, who hasn’t appeared in a game since Jan. 10, was a welcome sight.
“Coming home from the road trip and seeing him skating out there was definitely awesome,” forward Logan O’Connor said. “We’re all happy to have him around.”
Bednar and general manager Joe Sakic have each said they’re not rushing the 20-year-old's recovery.
“We’re, again, trusting the player and his timeline,” Bednar said. “Not putting any pressure on him to get back any time soon.
"When he feels he’s ready, hopefully he’ll keep advancing his workouts and skating. Hopefully he keeps coming along in the right direction.”