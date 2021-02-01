Matthew Stafford is heading to Los Angeles and the Broncos — who inquired about obtaining the soon-to-be 33-year-old quarterback — will have to look elsewhere if they want to change up their backfield.

Stafford, who played 12 seasons in Detroit, was traded Saturday to the Rams for two first-round picks, a third-rounder and quarterback Jared Goff. Denver was reportedly in the mix for the veteran QB, even willing to offer a first-round pick, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. But the asking price was too high for the Broncos, as they've made it clear they don't want to give up too many young players and still have some hope for Drew Lock.

It also appears the Broncos have become a long shot in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, as the Jets and Dolphins have become the clear leaders, while the Texans say they have no intentions of trading him. Just to get a seat at the table for Watson, a team will have to give up two firsts, two seconds and two young defensive starters, per John McClain of The Houston Chronicle. The Broncos likely can't match other teams' offers and with Watson having some say in the trade, Denver doesn't appear to be on his short list.

The Rams-Lions trade will have nothing to do with a Watson trade if the Texans do it. They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least. Watson, 25, under contract, great QB, team leader, beloved by fans, pillar of the community. Start with the Jets. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 31, 2021

According to The Gazette's Woody Paige, the Broncos losing out on Watson and Stafford has always been the most likely scenario, as he's stated Stafford wanted to go somewhere warm and Watson has little interest in joining the Broncos.

What I was told days ago by a trusted NFL source was Watson had zero interest in Denver and Stafford wanted warm weather. Someone should tell him Denver has 300 days of sunshine. Don’t mention the other 65. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 29, 2021

So, where will the Broncos turn next?

New general manager George Paton can still find a reliable veteran, if that's the route he wants to take. Guys like New Orleans' Jameis Winston, Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater, Dallas' Andy Dalton and Atlanta's Matt Ryan all appear to be on the market. And if he wants to go with a younger veteran, New York Jets' Sam Darnold, Philadelphia's Carson Wentz and Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky could all be headed elsewhere this offseason, too. In many of those player's cases — young or old — they could come in and compete with Lock for the starting job on Day 1.

But maybe the best option for the long-term future of the franchise is drafting a young quarterback, such as Alabama's Mac Jones who will likely be available at No. 9 or later in the first round in this upcoming draft.

Either way, unless Paton can pull off one of the greatest trades in franchise history to land Watson, it seems more than likely that the Broncos will run it back with Lock in 2021. And that may not be a bad thing.

Lock showed growth in the last six games of the season, throwing for 1,436 yards, nine touchdowns and only five interceptions, posting a passer rating of 87.35. In his first seven games, he threw for 1,497 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, for a passer rating of 62.99.

With another year under his belt — and either a veteran or young guy pushing him — Lock could become the quarterback Broncos Country wants him to be.

"Truthfully, as far as growth wise and the plays that I made this year, taking care of the ball was the biggest thing for me, in my opinion — but without a doubt I feel like I can be the guy here and will be the guy," Lock said Jan. 4. "It's always a weird question to answer because I know personally, in my head and the way I feel, without a doubt — how comfortable I got with this offense towards the end of year and the guys around me, you want to be that guy here.

"I'm excited to give everything I can in this offseason to still be that guy going into next year, but I do believe I am.”