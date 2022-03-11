FILE - Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) rushes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 2, 2022. Jones bounced back from an injury-plagued 2020 season to record 10 1/2 sacks in 2021 for his seventh double-digit sack season. Only 12 players have had more seasons with at least 10 sacks and Jones' 107 1/2 for his career lead the NFL since he made his debut in 2012.