DENVER — NFL free agency is here and the Broncos are expected to be busy.
After trading for star quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday, the Broncos have now shifted their focus to free agency, hoping to build around Wilson and become a playoff contender in 2022. Free agency unofficially begins March 14 at 10 a.m. MT with the legal tampering period, which allows players to negotiate with prospective teams. But nothing is official, including the Wilson trade, until March 16 at 11 a.m. when the new league year begins.
The Broncos' top needs this offseason include EDGE/defensive line, inside linebacker, right tackle and tight end, among other positions. And they have 28 combined free agents, restricted and unrestricted, that could end up back in Denver or might be looking for new homes. The Broncos have plenty of spending money, too, with over $26 million in cap space, which is the ninth-most in the NFL — including Wilson's contract, which will be a $24 million cap hit.
So what positions will the Broncos be looking to fill and who might they sign to do so? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Broncos' free agency:
Positions of need, names to watch
EDGE/defensive line
The Broncos have made it known one of their top priorities this offseason is acquiring more depth up front on defense, specifically at pass rusher. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has proven, when healthy, he can be an elite EDGE player. But beyond Chubb, the Broncos don't have a lot to show for when it comes to getting after the quarterback. And after trading defensive tackle/end Shelby Harris in the Wilson trade, the Broncos also need help at the interior defensive line.
Of course, the first name that comes up is former Bronco Von Miller, who was traded from Denver to the Los Angeles Rams this past season and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Miller has hinted at a possible reunion with the Broncos, but it's expected his top priority is re-signing with the Rams. But Miller isn't the Broncos' only option at EDGE, with Arizona's Chandler Jones continually being linked to Denver. A deal with Jones would likely cost in the $15 million per year range and would surely help the Broncos' pass rush as the 32-year-old totaled 10.5 sacks last season.
Other names to watch at EDGE and defensive line include Baltimore's Dante Fowler Jr., Cleveland's Jadeveon Clowney, Carolina's Haason Reddick, Dallas' Randy Gregory, Minnesota's Sheldon Richardson and San Francisco's D.J. Jones. It's also expected the Broncos will consider keeping unrestricted free agent Shamar Stephen and restricted free agent Malik Reed, who is a candidate to be tendered.
Inside linebacker
Maybe the most intriguing free agency position for the Broncos is at inside linebacker. It's not as dire a situation as pass rusher or the offensive line for the Broncos, but they do have some difficult decisions to make inside their own locker room at the position. Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson and Kenny Young are all unrestricted free agents and the Broncos won't be re-signing all three. Jewell appears to be the frontrunner to stay in Denver, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Johnson or Young also stick around. There's also Jonas Griffith, who is a restricted free agent and could be tendered.
If the Broncos go the free agency route at linebacker, Seattle's Bobby Wagner is a name to watch as he might want to reunite with Wilson in Denver. But Wagner's price might be too high for the Broncos, which may lead them to keep a couple of their own guys and go the draft route instead.
Right tackle
Right tackle might be atop the Broncos' free agency list, after trading for Wilson and with AFC West opponents continuing to add top pass rushers. And right tackle hasn't been an easy position to fill in recent years for the Broncos, having several non-starters at the position in the past three years and none of them sticking around long. It's likely Denver will try to keep Bobby Massie, who is a 10-year veteran and started 13 games last year at the position. And restricted free agent Calvin Anderson is a candidate to be tendered, which would likely keep him in Denver as well.
But the Broncos are definitely looking to fill that position with someone more long-term, whether that be through free agency, a trade or the draft. Cowboys right tackle Le'el Collins — one of the top right tackles in football — is currently on the trading block and someone the Broncos most certainly are interested in if the deal is right. As for free agents, Packers' right tackle Dennis Kelly is the top name to watch.
Tight end
After trading Noah Fant to Seattle, the Broncos are thin at tight end. Albert Okwuegbunam is someone the Broncos believe can become a No. 1 tight end, but currently, they don't have a backup on roster. Unrestricted free agent Eric Saubert, who played in all 17 games last season, is a strong candidate to re-sign with the Broncos, as is the versatile Andrew Beck.
The Broncos will likely look to add at least one more tight end to the room, possibly through the draft and free agency. There are some top names at tight end hitting the market, including Zach Ertz, C.J. Uzomah and Eric Ebron. The Broncos don't appear to be in play with any of those three, as they are all guaranteed to find big contracts. Other names to watch include Seattle's Will Dissly and Chicago's Jimmy Graham, both of whom played with Wilson in Seattle.
Broncos free agents
The Broncos have 18 unrestricted and 10 restricted free agents of their own this offseason, and several are key targets for the Broncos to re-sign.
Of the unrestricted free agents, running back Melvin Gordon and Bryce Callahan are two to watch. Gordon and the Broncos seem to have mutual interest, but the price will be key if Gordon is to return. With rookie Javonte Williams proving he can be a starter and on his rookie deal, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos decide Gordon isn't worth whatever money he wants. But over the past two seasons, the 28-year-old running back has shown he still has a lot left in the tank. Just don't expect the Broncos to pay Gordon $8 million per year again.
As for Callahan, the Broncos would like to keep the veteran cornerback if possible. Callahan has been one of the Broncos' best defenders in recent years and started nearly every game at nickelback last season. With Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby locked up for the next couple years, the Broncos don't need another starting corner, but do need depth and Callahan would be the perfect player to re-sign for that if the money is right. Callahan could look elsewhere for a bigger contract and a starting outside corner position.
And of the restricted free agents, the most likely to receive tenders or new deals to keep them in Denver are linebacker Micah Kiser, defensive tackle DeShawn Williams, quarterback Brett Rypien, linebacker Jonas Griffith, outside linebacker Malik Reed and tackle Calvin Anderson.
Unrestricted: CB Kyle Fuller, RB Melvin Gordon, CB Bryce Callahan, S Kareem Jackson, QB Teddy Bridgewater, LB Alexander Johnson, RT Bobby Massie, DE Stephen Weatherly, DT Shamar Stephen, CB Mike Ford, T Cameron Fleming, TE Eric Saubert, CB Nate Hairston, C Brett Jones, LB Josey Jewell, LB Kenny Young, WR Daesean Hamilton, TE/FB Andrew Beck
Restricted/Exclusive: LB Micah Kiser, DT DeShawn Williams, WR Diontae Spencer, QB Brett Rypien, S P.J. Locke, LB Jonas Griffith, RB Adrian Killins, OLB Malik Reed, LB Natrez Patrick, T Calvin Anderson