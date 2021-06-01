DENVER — With one eye on the future, the present Rockies provided a small boost Tuesday.
The team made roster moves on Tuesday that showed it is ready to shift toward next season. The Rockies are 21-34, including 4-22 on the road, and already seem to be out of reach of the Padres, Dodgers and Giants in the National League West. The Rockies, however, did sneak out a victory over the Rangers 3-2, after Ryan McMahon scored in the 11th on a wild pitch.
"Everyone is having each other’s back," Mychal Givens said. "We’ve been coming along. Dealing with the adversity and the struggles we’ve been through are helping us doing good things."
The win, as with most for this team, should be taken with a grain of salt. It was at home, a place the Rockies are 17-12 and have proven they can rack up the runs at, and against the Rangers, a team also at the bottom of the league.
Before the game, the Rockies optioned Connor Joe and Ben Bowden to Triple-A, where they can get consistent playing time. Joe, a fan favorite who spent the 2020 season battling testicular cancer, has been neglected on the bench after CJ Cron returned from the injured list. With Matt Adams’ power, as well as being an extra left-handed batter, Joe’s appearances likely would have continued to dwindle.
As for Bowden, he’s coming off the injured list with a shoulder strain. He made the opening day roster this year, despite only playing 22 games in Triple-A in 2019. Although the Rockies are in need of a left-handed reliever, they felt it was best for Bowden, who has a 6.39 ERA after 15 appearances, to gain more experience and to spend time fine-tuning his game.
With Trevor Story on the injured list, the Rockies also got a peek at what their other players are capable of. Brendan Rodgers has been given shortstop duties in Story’s absence, and has looked solid there despite a throwing error on Tuesday.
McMahon, who in his younger years spent time bouncing back and forth to Triple-A until he was major league ready, had the hit that set up the Rockies' first run. Charlie Blackmon then had a single to send McMahon home. Yonathan Daza, who has taken over the second spot in the lineup, had a RBI single in the fifth inning.
Germán Márquez pitched seven innings, giving up just two hits and one run. His ERA was lowered to 4.13 — it was at 6.21 just a month ago after he allowed eight runs against the Giants. He threw 88 pitches, struck out seven and walked just two.
"My fastball command makes everything good," he said. "I've been working a lot with the pitching coach to get that thing to rise. The work paid off."
Daniel Bard struck out the side in the top of the ninth, and Tyler Kinley struck out two in the top of the 10th. Givens took care of business on two batters in the 11th, setting up the wild pitch score for McMahon.
"It’s up to (Antonio) Senzatela tomorrow to keep it going," manager Bud Black said. "Hopefully we can generate some offense. I thought overall we had some outstanding at-bats."