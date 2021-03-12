Nothing to lose, indeed.
With 12 players unavailable due to COVID-19 concerns, including most of its stars, Colorado College entered a playoff game against No. 6 St. Cloud State with 17 available players. That included lone goaltender Matt Vernon, who had lost the starting job earlier in the season.
The Tigers’ skeleton crew, cut from 17 to 16 in the course of the game as senior defenseman Zach Berzolla was ejected, bought all the way in. Vernon made 42 saves, several stunning.
The underdog story unfolded into the third period. St. Cloud State (16-9), the second-seeded team in the conference tournament, scored the go-ahead goal late in a 2-1 win in Grand Forks, N.D., to end seventh-seeded CC’s season.
“I honestly think every single one of those players that wore a black jersey tonight can look each other in the eye and say that they gave it everything,” Vernon said.
The four defensemen who played the final 22:54 — two had played a game each this season, the other two were freshman — took turns closing in around Vernon as fatigue set in. One CC player, coach Mike Haviland said, was ill on the bench.
“I have nothing but respect for (Vernon) and everyone on their team,” St. Cloud State junior defenseman Nick Perbix said.
With a list of players left in Colorado that included Grant Cruikshank, Josiah Slavin, Ben Copeland — CC’s top three scorers — and starting goaltender Dominic Basse, Haviland and his staff created a game plan that featured discipline and slowing the Huskies. The seventh-year coach said the team took it five minutes at a time.
“Playing three guys through the neutral ice and staying above them, not giving them that chance off the rush in transition,” he said. 'I thought we did a great job all the way through for 60 minutes with that.”
It looked like it might be strange enough to work in the scoreless first period. St. Cloud State got one good chance off a rebound.
“You’re not used to not having teams forecheck you,” SCSU coach Brett Larson said. “The flow of the game was really odd. It took us a little while to adjust to their game plan, I think.”
McKay Flanagan is a senior defenseman who has usually entered the lineup the past four years when injuries hit or Haviland wanted to shake things up. His only other appearance this season came Jan. 24.
The instruction was to put everything on net. Flanagan lobbed a shot at David Hrenak (six saves) from center ice that found its way past the goaltender’s glove, launching a wild celebration.
“It wasn’t how I drew it up in my head,” Flanagan said of his first career goal in likely his final career game. “It was a good moment.”
St. Cloud State had a tying goal disallowed on the grounds that a stick was higher than the crossbar.
Berzolla’s open-ice hit was on St. Cloud State’s leading scorer and National Collegiate Hockey Conference rookie of the year Veeti Miettinen. Miettinen had to be helped off the ice.
After his second kneeing major of the year was confirmed by video review, Berzolla jawed away at the Huskies until he was ushered down the tunnel. The call caused double trouble in sending out St. Cloud State’s now-10th ranked power play and reducing CC’s numbers further. Zach Okabe scored about two minutes in.
Colorado College rarely entered the offensive zone in the third period and didn’t put a shot on net, though Chase Foley hit the goalpost. Vernon made it work.
“Honestly I was pretty fired up,” Vernon said. “These kinds of opportunities, you don’t get to come by them very often. I’ve always kind of considered myself a playoff player. I didn’t get to show it last year, which hurt quite a bit.”
With just under four minutes left in regulation, Vernon batted away the puck, but it remained nearby. Matthew Gleason whiffed on the clearing attempt and Vernon dove backwards but Perbix got a stick on it for the game-winner.
CC closed with a 4-17-2 record.
“We knew we had the odds stacked up against us,” Flanagan said. “We just had to go out there and put a game plan in place. Give it our best and see what happens.”