Noah Fant was surprised to see a few of his teammates, coaches and Broncos front office executives at the Bellevue Christian Center in Nebraska the morning of May 12, the day of his mother's funeral.

The Broncos tight end was brought to tears when he saw quarterback Drew Lock and outside linebacker Von Miller, head coach Vic Fangio and tight ends coach Wade Harman, and GM George Paton and Vice President of Player Development Ray Jackson. It had only been eight days earlier, on May 4, that his mom, Kathy, had died unexpectedly at 53 years old.

"I wasn't expecting all of them to come, actually. I was talking to Ray Jackson, our head of player development, and I knew that he was going to come," Fant said Thursday. "And he got everybody together and was able to get everybody to come, and that meant a lot. I just so happened to be walking outside for a second before the service started and I saw all of them coming in and it definitely made me tear up. It made me get pretty emotional because that just shows how much they care — how much they care about me, how much they care about my family, and it's not just all business, right?"

Fangio said when he found out about Fant's mother, he knew they needed to attend the funeral.

"It was important. It was a very sad situation — very traumatic for Noah and his family," Fangio said. "It happened very suddenly. I just think it was good for us to get some guys together to show him some support. He’ll have our support when he comes back."

Fant had a close relationship with his mom, labeling himself as a "momma's boy." They spoke nearly every day, with her always encouraging him to pursue his goals on and off the field.

"She was always there for me, and I loved her," Fant said "We had a really good relationship. It's going to be a little bit different, obviously, like I said before just taking it a day at a time, not having her there."

Despite her death only being 23 days ago, Fant has returned to the Broncos facility for OTAs, hoping football will keep his mind occupied as he enters his third season in the NFL.

Fant feels poised to have a breakout season for the Broncos, coming off a 2020-21 season in which he had 62 receptions for 873 yards and three touchdowns. He intends to work out with some of the league's best tight ends this summer, attending San Francisco tight end George Kittle's "tight end summit." He wants to become one of the top five tight ends in the NFL.

He'll be doing all this with his mom on his mind, knowing it will give him an extra reason to achieve the dreams she encouraged him to chase.

"This was one of those things I wasn't expecting. Definitely wasn't expecting it to happen, but you use that as motivation," Fant said. "Because the way I look at it is if I went off a cliff — how would that make my mom feel, how would that make my dad feel, all those things. They would want me to keep playing. I'm not going to say that will necessarily push me up into that upper echelon, but that's always been the goal. Even before all this stuff happened with my mom. That was always the goal, talking with my mom and my dad... The ultimate goal is to be the best in the league.

"I know she's looking down from heaven upon me, proud of what I'm doing," Fant said. "I'm going to keep grinding and pushing for her."