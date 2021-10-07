It might seem simple enough, but if were indeed simple everyone would have Corvan Taylor’s numbers.
The secret to the Air Force’s safety’s knack for being involved in turnovers is, according to coach Troy Calhoun, the product of simply (or not so simply) following the ball.
“I just think some guys just know where the ball is,” Calhoun said. “It happens in basketball, too. You’re a defender, the reason why some guys get a bunch of steals is they know where the ball is and they have great ball skills.”
In baseball, Calhoun likened Taylor’s ability to be in the right position to a shortstop who takes two steps in the right direction based on where a ball’s pitched and at what velocity.
“It happens in football. It probably tends to be most prevalent at either of the safeties, more so than maybe the other nine positions," Calhoun said. "Just because you do have vision. You tend to play the most often with vision on a quarterback, and there are a few more balls that are in your vicinity. There are more centerfield chances than there are in left field or right field, if that makes sense.”
Taylor’s explanation for his statistics — three interceptions, one fumble recovery through five games — is that he’s the fortunate beneficiary of coaches that put him in the right spot and teammates who disrupt plays and cause the quarterback to release passes under duress.
On the other hand, he also had two interceptions in six games last year. A pattern is a pattern.
“If you’re around it long enough like I have, you pick up on some things,” Taylor said. “You pick up on tendencies. It’s cool to see the coaching, the learning and actually see it in a game.”
Taylor has interceptions this season against Lafayette, Utah State and Florida Atlantic. Last week at New Mexico he recovered a fumble caused by linebacker Alec Mock.
He also leads the team with four pass breakups, ranks seventh in tackles (15) and has helped the defense to a No. 14 national ranking in yards allowed (284.6 per game) and 17th in points allowed (16.6).
The Falcons (4-1, 1-1 Mountain West) host Wyoming (4-0, 0-0) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
While Taylor may not want to take full credit for the interceptions he’s made, he did offer a description of the moments as they take place.
“It’s kind of weird, but it kind of goes in slow motion for a little bit,” said the 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior from Gilbert, Ariz. “You see the ball flight and you’re like, ‘OK, I better not drop this.’ Then you pick it and it kind of speeds up again. It’s a really cool feeling. It’s like all really slow and fast at the same time and then you get excited and you to celebrate with your teammates and you know you’re helping your team win.”