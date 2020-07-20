Monday’s up-tempo scrimmage kicked off the Colorado Avalanche’s last week of formal training camp before heading to Edmonton, Alberta, for postseason play.
“We’ve been kind of extending our time out there for conditioning purposes,” forward Nazem Kadri said. "The preparation and mentally knowing that you’ve put in the work ... going forward, you feel more confident about your ability.”
Nathan MacKinnon kept the play going behind the goal line and Mikko Rantanen found Gabriel Landeskog, who scored at the doorstep to kick off the scoring. The burgundy and white teams each found the net multiple times.
29, 96, 92, goal. @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/zAS8n0Auz2— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) July 20, 2020
“I think each day that the pace is getting higher,” forward Matt Nieto said. “That’s important leading into the exhibition and round-robin games.
“We’re really going to have to come out hard and fast because there’s only a few games and then it’s right into it.”
Cale Makar, who enjoyed a breakout rookie season and was second on the team in points, missed his second straight practice after leaving the ice Saturday.
Makar was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the league’s top rookie, on Wednesday.
Coach Jared Bednar said Makar was “unfit” to practice. Throughout Phases 3 and 4, the NHL Players’ Association and NHL agreed that clubs were “not permitted” to disclose player injuries or illnesses due to players’ “right to medical privacy.”
Without identifying the teams or clubs, the NHL said in a statement that two of 2,618 tests administered to more than 800 players during the first five days of formal training camp came back positive.
Bednar said he’s “encouraged by how seriously everyone’s taking” preparations for the move to Canada, limiting contact with anyone outside the team.
A muted celly from Rantanen. pic.twitter.com/A5ShyOyWvz— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) July 20, 2020
Bednar couldn’t comment on his own concerns Makar wouldn’t be ready for the start of play, offering only “I have no idea.”
It would be a huge blow, but the Avalanche have extra bodies in camp to potentially fill in. Bednar said players are on the move, with defenseman Samuel Girard moving up to the first power play.
“They know we have to cut down this roster a little bit to get into Edmonton,” Bednar said.