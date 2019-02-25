20190215_AFAvCanisius_StudioCopan0027.jpg
Falcons' Alex Mehnert vies for the puck against Griffins' Matt Hoover during the first period at Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, Feb. 15. (photo by Liz Copan)

Air Force hockey has clinched a first-round bye in pursuit of its eighth AHC tournament title in 13 years.

The top seed is off limits, as AIC has clinched it and a share of the regular-season title. The Falcons are assured of finishing between second and fifth place, in spite of being tied for the least goals in Atlantic Hockey.

“This is one of the greatest accomplishments of my career and I didn’t even do anything,” coach Frank Serratore said.

The Falcons (15-12-5, 13-9-4 Atlantic Hockey) will be playing for home ice in their final regular-season series against Holy Cross, on a hot streak of late at 5-2-2 in its past nine. Air Force is tied with RIT and a point behind Bentley, which is winless in three straight after an eight-game winning streak. Sacred Heart is a point back in fifth, and at first-place AIC this weekend.

Last year, the Falcons secured a bye but not home ice as the fifth seed, and beat Army on the road to advance to the AHC Final Four.

The flu has hit more than one Colorado Springs campus this week.

Air Force co-captain Matt Koch is one of several recovering Falcons, and the team adjusted its practice schedule because of it.

“At this time of the season, rest is a weapon,” Serratore said.

